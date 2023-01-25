Submit Release
PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share and Record Fiscal 2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2022 of $0.80 per share on net income of $3.5 million, compared to $0.80 per share on net income of $3.5 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, and $0.71 per share on net income of $3.1 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. Fiscal 2022 earnings increased to a record $3.07 per share from $2.88 per share for fiscal 2021.

PSB’s fourth quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2022: (1) higher net interest income due to increased allocation to higher yielding loans and investments; (2) higher noninterest income primarily due to an increase in investment sales commissions; and (3) higher salary and employee benefit expenses due to inflationary pressures and funding of year-end benefit plans. Loans grew 2.7% during the quarter ending December 31, 2022, reflecting primarily growth in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans and increased commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit.

“Our record fiscal 2022 earnings reflect the benefits of increased net interest income and improved efficiency over 2021 which included costs related to the acquisition of Sunset Bank. Improvements in already strong credit quality required no provision for loan losses which offset a significant reduction in residential mortgage banking income. Despite ongoing challenges in 2023 as the Federal Reserve combats inflation, we are well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities. During the fourth quarter, we increased our capital and liquidity positions to facilitate additional growth and manage capital,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

December 31, 2022 Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

  • Noninterest income increased to $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $1.7 million the previous quarter. The increase largely reflected additional investment sales commissions.

  • Noninterest expense increased $499,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, to $7.7 million from $7.2 million the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to higher salary and benefit costs.

  • Loans receivable increased $25 million, or 2.7%, to $962 million at December 31, 2022 from $937 million one quarter earlier. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, loans increased $85.5 million, or 9.8%.

  • Asset quality improved and continued to remain strong. At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets declined $4.8 million to 0.48% of total assets from 1.06% one year earlier. No loan loss provisions were recorded during 2022 due to strong credit quality.

  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $21.37 at December 31, 2022 from $20.83 one quarter earlier. Return on tangible common equity was 15.12% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 14.58% the prior quarter.

  • On December 19, 2022, PSB announced that it has adopted a program to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding shares of its common stock. Through the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, PSB repurchased 55,113 shares as part of this plan.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased slightly to $1.34 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.32 billion at September 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.3 million to $29.4 million from $40.7 million during the quarter, while investment securities increased $3.6 million to $280.0 million at December 31, 2022, from $276.4 million one quarter earlier.

Total loans receivable increased $25.2 million to $961.9 million at December 31, 2022, from $936.7 million at September 30, 2022. New one-to-four family loans were added to the portfolio as well as commercial loans which reflected strong origination activity. Management believes loan originations could slow in coming quarters in response to lower customer demand as a result of cumulative short-term interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve to slow inflation.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to 1.26% of gross loans at December 31, 2022, from 1.30% the prior quarter and 1.38% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were minimal for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 at 0.03%. Non-performing assets declined to 0.48% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.85% at September 30, 2022, and 1.06% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $5.9 million in non-accrual loans, $62,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $270,000 in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $160,000 in foreclosed assets. During the fourth quarter, an accruing restructured loan totaling $4.6 million was upgraded to performing from impaired status.

Total deposits remained flat at $1.15 billion at December 31, 2022 and the composition of deposits changed slightly from the prior quarter. At December 31, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased to 34.5% of total deposits from 32.9% of total deposits the prior quarter, while noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased to 25.4% from 26.0% at September 30, 2022. Money market deposits decreased to 18.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 from 19.9%, and retail and local time deposits increased to 13.5% from 13.4% at September 30, 2022. Broker and national time deposits remained at 7.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

FHLB advances increased to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $40.0 million at September 30, 2022, while other borrowings increased to $13.0 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.4 million at September 30, 2022.

Senior subordinated notes increased to $5.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $2.5 million at September 30, 2022. The increased senior subordinated notes reflect the issuance of new subordinated debt of $4.8 million on November 1, 2022, which included $1.8 million of refinanced existing notes.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets increased to 7.42% at December 31, 2022, from 6.98% at September 30, 2022. On November 1, 2022, PSB sold $7.2 million of non-cumulative 6.75% preferred stock. PSB has the option to redeem the preferred stock in whole or in part beginning November 1, 2027.

Tangible book value per common share was $21.37 at December 31, 2022, compared to $20.83 per common share one quarter earlier. Relative to the prior quarter, accumulated other comprehensive loss was unchanged with the unrealized loss on securities available for sale remaining at $24.2 million. At December 31, 2022, fair values on all securities were 12.3% less than amortized purchase cost.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.6 million (on a net margin of 3.41%) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.1 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the third quarter of 2022, and $9.2 million (on a net margin of 3.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 40 basis points to 4.21% during the fourth quarter of 2022, from 3.81% during the third quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 34 basis points to 1.11% compared to 0.77% during the third quarter of 2022.

The increase in earning asset yields was partially due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Taxable security yields increased to 2.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 1.94% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Loan yields also increased during the fourth quarter to 4.67% from 4.30% for the third quarter of 2022 as loans repriced to higher indices from Federal Reserve and market rate increases and new loans were added to the portfolio. Along with a further increase in asset yields, funding costs are expected to increase during the Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rate posture and as existing loans, securities, and deposits reprice to higher levels.

Total noninterest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $1.8 million from $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to an increase in investment sales commissions. Mortgage loan servicing income also increased slightly during the fourth quarter, though the increase was mostly offset by a reduction in gains on the sale of mortgage loans. At December 31, 2022, the Bank serviced $382.4 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 included higher salaries and employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements
           
  Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 28,561   $ 16,659   $ 19,149   $ 18,322   $ 16,896  
Interest-bearing deposits   758     3,267     3,545     5,158     6,579  
Federal funds sold   90     20,751     16,689     14,356     30,068  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   29,409     40,677     39,383     37,836     53,543  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   192,197     188,425     190,478     289,704     308,744  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $80,926, $77,467, $82,567, $0 and        
$0 respectively)   87,816     87,993     88,216     -     -  
Equity securities   2,032     1,870     1,781     1,720     1,701  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   -     -     245     245     245  
Loans held for sale   -     -     270     -     3,061  
Loans receivable, net   961,865     936,686     925,260     875,588     876,337  
Accrued interest receivable   4,006     3,493     3,285     3,219     3,256  
Foreclosed assets   160     160     160     1,103     1,103  
Premises and equipment, net   13,164     13,129     12,981     12,906     12,695  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,610     1,651     1,711     1,770     1,714  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   2,516     2,516     2,646     2,646     2,646  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   24,922     24,765     24,608     24,455     24,305  
Core deposit intangible   382     415     449     487     534  
Goodwill   2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets   15,069     15,248     13,550     11,725     6,286  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,337,689   $ 1,319,569   $ 1,307,564   $ 1,265,945   $ 1,298,711  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 292,338   $ 298,335   $ 283,592   $ 272,611   $ 284,477  
Interest-bearing deposits   856,417     850,483     829,867     816,794     820,763  
           
Total deposits   1,148,755     1,148,818     1,113,459     1,089,405     1,105,240  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   43,000     40,000     67,000     47,000     47,000  
Other borrowings   12,985     10,449     4,601     4,304     6,677  
Senior subordinated notes   5,549     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,819     12,793     12,768     12,742     12,717  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,639     10,114     10,938     10,208     13,315  
           
Total liabilities   1,235,747     1,224,674     1,211,266     1,166,159     1,187,449  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
Authorized - 30,000 shares          
Outstanding - 7,200, 0, 0, 0, and 0 shares, respectively   7,200     -     -     -     -  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
Outstanding - 4,297,279, 4,414,651, 4,423,037, 4,434,840 and          
4,440,329 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   8,300     8,294     8,238     8,183     8,059  
Retained earnings   126,003     123,559     120,043     117,957     114,627  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (24,220 )   (24,200 )   (19,423 )   (14,097 )   628  
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,193,519, 1,076,147, 1,067,761, 1,055,958 and        
1,050,469 shares, respectively   (17,171 )   (14,588 )   (14,390 )   (14,087 )   (13,882 )
           
Total stockholders' equity   101,942     94,895     96,298     99,786     111,262  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,337,689   $ 1,319,569   $ 1,307,564   $ 1,265,945   $ 1,298,711  


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
        Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 11,251 $ 10,225 $ 9,295 $ 9,054   $ 8,918  
Securities:          
Taxable   1,218   978   859   762     631  
Tax-exempt   539   540   537   533     505  
Other interest and dividends   141   163   52   42     31  
                 
Total interest and dividend income   13,149   11,906   10,743   10,391     10,085  
                 
Interest expense:          
Deposits   2,060   1,341   595   443     476  
FHLB advances   167   209   234   169     192  
Other borrowings   38   14   4   2     4  
Senior subordinated notes   55   28   28   28     29  
Junior subordinated debentures   224   202   179   166     165  
                 
Total interest expense   2,544   1,794   1,040   808     866  
                 
Net interest income   10,605   10,112   9,703   9,583     9,219  
Provision for loan losses   -   -   -   -     -  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         10,605   10,112   9,703   9,583     9,219  
                 
Noninterest income:          
Service fees   381   409   392   388     382  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   56   98   182   277     451  
Mortgage loan servicing, net   179   130   117   176     114  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   498   357   404   456     500  
Net gain on sale of securities   -   -   -   -     -  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         157   157   152   150     151  
Other noninterest income   553   558   686   531     646  
                 
Total noninterest income   1,824   1,709   1,933   1,978     2,244  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,700   4,302   4,548   4,390     4,669  
Occupancy and facilities   641   687   629   665     596  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   2   4   -   (6 )   (347 )
Data processing and other office operations   910   906   912   861     855  
Advertising and promotion   180   185   173   152     155  
Core deposit intangible amortization   34   34   38   47     47  
Other noninterest expenses   1,219   1,069   1,151   1,083     1,382  
                 
Total noninterest expense   7,686   7,187   7,451   7,192     7,357  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   4,743   4,634   4,185   4,369     4,106  
Provision for income taxes   1,143   1,119   993   1,039     960  
                 
Net income $ 3,600 $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330   $ 3,146  
Preferred stock dividends declared $ 81 $ - $ - $ -   $ -  
                 
Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,519 $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330   $ 3,146  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75   $ 0.71  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75   $ 0.71  


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
        Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(dollars in thousands, December   December
except per share data - unaudited)   2022   2021       2022   2021  
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 11,251 $ 8,918     $ 39,825 $ 37,655  
Securities:          
Taxable   1,218   631       3,817   2,272  
Tax-exempt   539   505       2,149   2,012  
Other interest and dividends   141   31       398   147  
                 
Total interest and dividend income   13,149   10,085       46,189   42,086  
                 
Interest expense:          
Deposits   2,060   476       4,439   1,912  
FHLB advances   167   192       779   848  
Other borrowings   38   4       58   28  
Senior subordinated notes   55   29       139   113  
Junior subordinated debentures   224   165       771   584  
                 
Total interest expense   2,544   866       6,186   3,485  
                 
Net interest income   10,605   9,219       40,003   38,601  
Provision for loan losses   -   -       -   1,000  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         10,605   9,219       40,003   37,601  
                 
Noninterest income:          
Service fees   381   382       1,570   1,440  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   56   451       613   2,760  
Mortgage loan servicing, net   179   114       602   313  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   498   500       1,715   1,986  
Net gain on sale of securities   -   -       -   134  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         157   151       616   560  
Other noninterest income   553   646       2,328   2,225  
                 
Total noninterest income   1,824   2,244       7,444   9,418  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,700   4,669       17,940   16,143  
Occupancy and facilities   641   596       2,622   2,426  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   2   (347 )     -   (166 )
Data processing and other office operations   910   855       3,589   3,876  
Advertising and promotion   180   155       690   755  
Core deposit intangible amortization   34   116       153   128  
Other noninterest expenses   1,219   1,313       4,522   6,948  
                 
Total noninterest expense   7,686   7,357       29,516   30,110  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   4,743   4,106       17,931   16,909  
Provision for income taxes   1,143   960       4,294   4,092  
                 
Net income $ 3,600 $ 3,146     $ 13,637 $ 12,817  
Preferred stock dividends declared $ 81 $ -     $ 81 $ -  
                 
Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,519 $ 3,146     $ 13,556 $ 12,817  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.71     $ 3.07 $ 2.88  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.71     $ 3.07 $ 2.88  


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Quarterly Financial Summary          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     Quarter ended
        Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends:     2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
                 
  Interest income     $ 13,149   $ 11,906   $ 10,743   $ 10,391   $ 10,085  
  Interest expense     $ 2,544   $ 1,794   $ 1,040   $ 808   $ 866  
  Net interest income     $ 10,605   $ 10,112   $ 9,703   $ 9,583   $ 9,219  
  Provision for loan losses   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
  Other noninterest income   $ 1,824   $ 1,709   $ 1,933   $ 1,978   $ 2,244  
  Other noninterest expense   $ 7,686   $ 7,187   $ 7,451   $ 7,192   $ 7,357  
  Net income available to common shareholders     $ 3,519   $ 3,515   $ 3,192   $ 3,330   $ 3,146  
                 
  Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 0.75   $ 0.71  
  Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 0.75   $ 0.71  
  Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.25   $ -   $ 0.25   $ -   $ 0.23  
  Tangible net book value per common share (4)     $ 21.37   $ 20.83   $ 21.10   $ 21.82   $ 24.36  
                 
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio   15.27 % n/a     16.96 % n/a     15.05 %
  Average common shares outstanding   4,377,330     4,419,421     4,428,939     4,433,375     4,445,465  
                 
Balance sheet - average balances:          
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss     $ 945,551   $ 931,344   $ 904,710   $ 878,979   $ 870,151  
  Assets     $ 1,321,776   $ 1,323,400   $ 1,290,906   $ 1,278,565   $ 1,295,780  
  Deposits     $ 1,146,066   $ 1,141,784   $ 1,099,314   $ 1,084,814   $ 1,092,872  
  Stockholders' equity     $ 100,037   $ 98,630   $ 98,261   $ 108,803   $ 112,089  
                 
Performance ratios:              
  Return on average assets (1)     1.06 %   1.05 %   0.99 %   1.06 %   0.96 %
  Return on average stockholders' equity (1)       13.96 %   14.14 %   13.03 %   12.41 %   11.14 %
  Return on average tangible common          
  stockholders' equity (1)(4)     15.12 %   14.58 %   13.29 %   12.49 %   11.45 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.03 %   0.01 %   -0.02 %   -0.05 %   -0.10 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.64 %   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.34 %   1.42 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.48 %   0.85 %   0.88 %   1.03 %   1.06 %
  Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.26 %   1.30 %   1.32 %   1.39 %   1.38 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
  plus the allowance for loan losses (4)   6.22 %   10.89 %   11.04 %   12.10 %   11.58 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)   3.41 %   3.24 %   3.23 %   3.24 %   3.01 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)   3.10 %   3.04 %   3.11 %   3.14 %   2.89 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of          
  average demand deposits (1)   0.50 %   0.56 %   0.57 %   0.58 %   0.52 %
  Noninterest income as a percent          
  of gross revenue       12.18 %   12.55 %   15.25 %   15.99 %   18.20 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)       61.06 %   60.02 %   63.20 %   61.40 %   63.37 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)       2.31 %   2.15 %   2.32 %   2.28 %   2.25 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   7.42 %   6.98 %   7.15 %   7.66 %   8.35 %
                 
Stock price information:            
                 
  High     $ 22.74   $ 23.94   $ 26.35   $ 26.45   $ 27.00  
  Low     $ 21.50   $ 22.50   $ 22.82   $ 25.80   $ 24.60  
  Last trade value at quarter-end $ 21.90   $ 22.50   $ 23.50   $ 26.00   $ 26.05  
                 
(1) Annualized              
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.      


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Quarter Ended
        Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
                 
Net income $ 3,600   $ 3,515   $ 3,192   $ 3,330   $ 3,146  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized loss on securities available          
    for sale   (116 )   (4,915 )   (5,573 )   (14,847 )   (973 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    gain included in net income   -     -     -     -     -  
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss included in net        
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   93     92     176     -     -  
                 
  Unrealized gain on interest rate swap   12     32     43     85     31  
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   (8 )   13     28     37     40  
                 
                 
Other comprehensive loss   (19 )   (4,778 )   (5,326 )   (14,725 )   (902 )
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,581   $ (1,263 ) $ (2,134 ) $ (11,395 ) $ 2,244  


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 5,879   $ 6,048   $ 6,036   $ 6,537   $ 6,425  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   62     70     146     170     1,000  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   270     4,904     5,137     5,172     5,213  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   6,211     11,022     11,319     11,879     12,638  
Other real estate owned   160     160     160     1,103     1,103  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 6,371   $ 11,182   $ 11,479   $ 12,982   $ 13,741  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   0.64 %   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.34 %   1.42 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.48 %   0.85 %   0.88 %   1.03 %   1.06 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans   197.92 %   112.28 %   109.48 %   103.89 %   96.71 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves    
At December 31, 2022      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,938   $ 1,197  
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual   798     87  
       
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 3,736   $ 1,284  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 6,371   $ 1,650  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     59 %   78 %


PSB Holding, Inc.            
Loan Composition by Purpose            
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		  
             
Residential real estate:            
             
One to four family $ 182,688   $ 172,913   $ 169,437   $ 168,083   $ 168,584    
HELOC loans   17,625     18,423     17,776     16,709     17,198    
Residential construction & development   20,698     22,313     22,462     21,590     23,093    
Residential vacant land   1,414     3,069     1,599     1,697     1,763    
             
Total Residential real estate   222,425     216,718     211,274     208,079     210,638    
             
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
             
Owner occupied            
Commercial real estate   220,375     211,008     205,976     208,271     202,416    
SBA commercial real estate   2,514     2,616     2,458     2,530     1,568    
Agriculture real estate   3,835     3,902     3,583     3,651     3,716    
Construction and land development   22,330     32,158     31,465     26,111     22,380    
Commercial vacant land   7,291     5,214     5,351     5,194     3,529    
             
Total Owner occupied   256,345     254,898     248,833     245,757     233,609    
             
Non-owner occupied            
Commercial real estate   228,761     225,823     227,400     212,407     211,688    
One to four family residential rental   64,764     66,224     61,749     56,305     52,437    
SBA commercial real estate   -     -     -     -     1,010    
Construction and land development   27,253     25,543     25,086     23,080     25,899    
Commercial vacant land   3,862     4,010     4,287     4,191     4,534    
             
Total Non-owner occupied   324,640     321,600     318,522     295,983     295,568    
             
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
             
Municipal non-real estate   9,915     7,133     6,352     6,403     11,858    
Commercial line   63,173     56,154     65,728     54,626     52,151    
Other commercial non-real estate   87,535     82,430     76,065     64,260     61,115    
SBA commercial non-real estate   3,533     3,378     3,926     6,068     17,527    
Agricultural non-real estate   1,290     1,491     1,409     1,340     1,130    
             
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate   165,446     150,586     153,480     132,697     143,781    
             
Consumer non-real estate:            
             
Consumer installment   4,072     4,005     4,305     4,201     4,054    
Consumer line   382     494     493     486     480    
Other consumer   115     116     123     118     117    
             
Total Consumer non-real estate   4,569     4,615     4,921     4,805     4,651    
             
Gross loans   973,425     948,417     937,030     887,321     888,247    
Net deferred loan costs (fees)   573     537     503     423     107    
Overdrafts   160     107     119     185     205    
Allowance for loan losses   (12,293 )   (12,375 )   (12,392 )   (12,341 )   (12,222 )  
             
Total loans receivable $ 961,865   $ 936,686   $ 925,260   $ 875,588   $ 876,337    


PSB Holdings, Inc.                              
Deposit Composition                              
  December 31, September 30,     June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021  
  $ %   $ %   $ %   $ %   $ %  
                               
Non-interest bearing demand $ 292,338 25.4 %   $ 298,335 26.0 %   $ 283,592 25.5 %   $ 272,611 25.0 %   $ 284,477 25.7 %  
Interest-bearing demand and savings   395,771 34.5 %     377,831 32.9 %     376,150 33.8 %     382,829 35.1 %     413,522 37.4 %  
Money market deposits   216,073 18.8 %     228,619 19.9 %     226,907 20.4 %     221,982 20.4 %     219,145 19.8 %  
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   130,205 11.3 %     132,095 11.4 %     136,230 12.1 %     138,821 12.8 %     140,443 12.8 %  
                               
Total core deposits   1,034,387 90.0 %     1,036,880 90.2 %     1,022,879 91.8 %     1,016,243 93.3 %     1,057,587 95.7 %  
Retail and local time deposits > $250   25,478 2.2 %     22,799 2.0 %     26,882 2.4 %     28,754 2.6 %     28,659 2.6 %  
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   6,451 0.6 %     6,700 0.6 %     7,443 0.7 %     7,443 0.7 %     7,793 0.7 %  
Broker & national time deposits > $250   82,439 7.2 %     82,439 7.2 %     56,255 5.1 %     36,965 3.4 %     11,201 1.0 %  
                               
Totals $ 1,148,755 100.0 %   $ 1,148,818 100.0 %   $ 1,113,459 100.0 %   $ 1,089,405 100.0 %   $ 1,105,240 100.0 %  


PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                           
                           
      Quarter ended December 31, 2022   Quarter ended September 30, 2022   Quarter ended December 31, 2021
      Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (1)(2) $ 957,926   $ 11,266 4.67 %   $ 943,724   $ 10,235 4.30 %   $ 882,157   $ 8,930 4.02 %
Taxable securities   197,070     1,218 2.45 %     199,727     978 1.94 %     214,626     631 1.17 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)       82,074     682 3.30 %     82,242     684 3.30 %     83,518     639 3.04 %
FHLB stock   2,516     32 5.05 %     2,579     32 4.92 %     2,646     18 2.70 %
Other     14,131     109 3.06 %     28,823     131 1.80 %     53,098     13 0.10 %
                           
Total (2)     1,253,717     13,307 4.21 %     1,257,095     12,060 3.81 %     1,236,045     10,231 3.28 %
                           
Non-interest-earning assets:                    
Cash and due from banks       18,941           19,400           19,967      
Premises and equipment,                    
net     13,123           13,052           12,699      
Cash surrender value ins       24,822           24,666           24,216      
Other assets   23,548           21,567           14,859      
Allowance for loan                      
losses     (12,375 )         (12,380 )         (12,006 )    
                           
Total   $ 1,321,776     $ 1,323,400     $ 1,295,780  
                           
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Savings and demand                      
deposits $ 376,075   $ 690 0.73 %   $ 375,617   $ 370 0.39 %   $ 388,549   $ 76 0.08 %
Money market deposits       224,701     601 1.06 %     232,713     399 0.68 %     222,399     93 0.17 %
Time deposits   241,290     769 1.26 %     245,353     572 0.92 %     188,301     307 0.65 %
FHLB borrowings   35,522     167 1.87 %     49,924     209 1.66 %     52,705     192 1.45 %
Other borrowings   11,307     38 1.33 %     6,919     14 0.80 %     11,585     4 0.14 %
Senior sub. notes   4,522     55 4.83 %     2,500     28 4.44 %     2,500     29 4.60 %
Junior sub. debentures   12,806     224 6.94 %     12,781     202 6.27 %     12,704     165 5.15 %
                           
Total     906,223     2,544 1.11 %     925,807     1,794 0.77 %     878,743     866 0.39 %
                           
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Demand deposits   304,000           288,101           293,623      
Other liabilities   11,516           10,862           11,325      
Stockholders' equity   100,037           98,630           112,089      
                           
Total   $ 1,321,776     $ 1,323,400     $ 1,295,780  
                           
Net interest income   $ 10,763       $ 10,266       $ 9,365  
Rate spread     3.10 %       3.04 %       2.89 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.41 %       3.24 %       3.01 %
                           
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.          
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.    


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)              
      Year ended December 31, 2022   Year ended December 31, 2021
      Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans (1)(2) $ 927,720   $ 39,871 4.30 %   $ 875,571   $ 37,702 4.31 %
Taxable securities   204,630     3,817 1.87 %     176,816     2,272 1.28 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)       82,977     2,720 3.28 %     84,141     2,547 3.03 %
FHLB stock   2,597     114 4.39 %     2,551     89 3.49 %
Other     20,848     284 1.36 %     48,616     58 0.12 %
                   
Total (2)     1,238,772     46,806 3.78 %     1,187,695     42,668 3.59 %
                   
Non-interest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks       18,772           20,003      
Premises and equipment,              
net     12,988           12,625      
Cash surrender value ins   24,591           22,527      
Other assets   20,896           14,184      
Allowance for loan              
losses     (12,347 )         (11,767 )    
                   
Total   $ 1,303,672     $ 1,245,267  
                   
Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings and demand              
deposits   $ 381,849   $ 1,251 0.33 %   $ 364,602   $ 279 0.08 %
Money market deposits   223,409     1,210 0.54 %     216,888     397 0.18 %
Time deposits   227,570     1,978 0.87 %     174,001     1,236 0.71 %
FHLB borrowings   49,784     779 1.56 %     63,180     848 1.34 %
Other borrowings   7,439     58 0.78 %     20,259     28 0.14 %
Senior sub. notes   3,010     139 4.62 %     2,500     113 4.52 %
Junior sub. debentures   12,768     771 6.04 %     10,708     584 5.45 %
                   
Total     905,829     6,186 0.68 %     852,138     3,485 0.41 %
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits   285,261           271,866      
Other liabilities   11,330           11,032      
Stockholders' equity   101,252           110,231      
                   
Total   $ 1,303,672     $ 1,245,267  
                   
Net interest income   $ 40,620       $ 39,183  
Rate spread       3.10 %       3.18 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.28 %       3.30 %
                   
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.


Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share and Record Fiscal 2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

