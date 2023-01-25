RevSure.AI Introduces New Features to Help B2B CMOs and Marketing Teams Increase Demand Generation Effectiveness to Drive Revenue

AI-Powered Pipeline Projections, Demand Generation Effectiveness and Lead Prioritization Features Help Align CMOs and CROs for Sales Success

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevSure.AI , the company bringing the most comprehensive AI-fueled Pipeline Readiness solution for marketers and sales teams, today announced new, innovative features that will address customer pain points within data sets and enhance pipeline prediction capabilities. The new features are designed to provide marketing teams with increased insights into data and around lead-to-revenue projections, allowing them to increase their efficiency of spend or focus on what campaigns and actions will result in the best return on investment (ROI).



Amidst the current economic uncertainty, today’s global Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are faced with the challenge of “doing more with less”. A recent CMO study from LinkedIn reports that 77% of CMOs are feeling under pressure to prove more significant short-term ROI on their marketing campaigns, and 45% are financially preparing for tough times.

“Today’s marketers have a gap in their data toolsets and are currently lacking AI-based models, and many CMOs are tasked with adopting and driving what will be effective, and winning, data strategies ,” said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO of RevSure. “Using RevSure helps provide marketing teams with intelligence and insights into their sales pipeline, and data that empowers them to strategically defend marketing budgets and pivot campaigns based on sales performance - both of which can be critical to sales success in the current economic climate.”

RevSure.AI Pipeline Readiness is designed to help marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams share a single source of truth into their organization’s sales pipeline health, automate manual reporting tasks and provide recommendations on how to turn more leads into qualified sales opportunities. The new features enable marketers to have increased insight into their demand generation effectiveness and efficiency, giving them the ability to prioritize which leads and opportunities are most likely to make it to revenue so that they can better navigate the sales cycle and help bring deals to fruition.

The new enhancements to the platform include:

Increased Demand Generation Effectiveness - marketers can now pull in Salesforce campaigns and lead sources, along with Google Adwords and LinkedIn Campaigns giving them the ability to analyze the campaign budget needs, and easily calculate and determine not only the conversion velocity but help predict pipeline and booking value

- the platform now helps sales and marketing teams prioritize their most promising leads into top 25, top 50, or top 100 lists, also providing them step-by-step recommendations of when and how to follow up with them, turning qualified leads into legitimate sales opportunities.

- the platform now helps sales and marketing teams prioritize their most promising leads into top 25, top 50, or top 100 lists, also providing them step-by-step recommendations of when and how to follow up with them, turning qualified leads into legitimate sales opportunities. New Data Source Integrations - to ensure marketing and sales teams have the most accurate information possible, the RevSure platform now integrates with LinkedIn Campaign Manager, Google Adwords, and Apollo.



“With RevSure, marketers can confidently understand what will happen in the future and plan accordingly,” said Tom Wentworth, the CMO of Recorded Future. “RevSure provides insights that help you take actionable steps to improve your campaign effectiveness and overall marketing ROI - it’s one of the very few marketing tools I use every single day."

RevSure.AI has had early deployments with several customers who are already experiencing results that are having a significant impact on their businesses. Early customers have reported an improved ability to spot funnel leakages by stitching together the marketing funnel and sales pipeline data. These benefits are much needed right now, as the World Economic Forum Chief Economists Outlook in 2023 reported that 20% of economists believe the chance of a global recession is extremely likely, and overall, weak growth in the US and Europe is anticipated in 2023.

About RevSure

RevSure.AI is the AI-fueled sales pipeline readiness company that provides companies with unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments. The US-India cross-border venture-backed company, with its predictive pipeline intelligence solution, is committed to reducing the uncertainty around revenue funnel conversations for B2B companies and helping them boost qualified opportunities in their pipeline. Unlike existing revenue intelligence solutions where pipeline generation is an afterthought, RevSure.AI provides a trusted, first-of-its-kind solution that gives B2B companies predictive insights into their pipeline generation activities and what it takes to hit their numbers. RevSure.AI integrates with Salesforce, Marketo, Hubspot, Pardot, LinkedIn Campaign Manager, Google Adwords and Apollo. RevSure.AI’s investors include Innovation Endeavors, and angel investors including Katrin Ribant , Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana . For more information about RevSure visit www.revsure.ai .

