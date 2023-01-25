By 2027, The Global Dietary Fibers Market will Generate US$12.3 billion in Revenue, says MarketsandMarkets™

Growing Applications in the Form of Fortified Snacks, Dairy Products, and Meat Products to Create Opportunities in the Dietary Fibers Market

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary fibers market size was estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. According to a National Institutes of Health 2021 study, 20 million Americans suffer from chronic digestive diseases. Digestive diseases are the third most expensive illnesses in terms of total economic cost in the United States. Furthermore, the Harvard School of Public Health recommends that adults and children need at least 20-30 grams of dietary fiber every day. Additionally, eating fiber lowers the risk of a variety of illnesses, including heart disease, diverticular disease, constipation, and diabetes. The aforementioned factors are expected to increase dietary fiber demand.

The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity is one of the major drivers of the dietary fiber market's growth. According to the International Diabetes Foundation (2021), about 537 million adults (20-79 years) worldwide have diabetes. According to the report, the overall number of people living with diabetes worldwide is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Furthermore, according to World Obesity Federation (2022) data, one billion people worldwide, including one in every five women and one in every seven males, will be obese by 2030. Diabetes and obesity are problems caused by elevated blood sugar and fat levels in the body. Doctors and health professionals recommend dietary fibers in their natural forms or as supplements for weight management and proper digestion of the ingested meal due to high fat and blood sugar levels. Dietary fibers reduce the risk of constipation and improve nutrient absorption in the body. In addition, dietary fibers help in the regulation of blood sugar levels in the body, which leads to physical complications such as obesity and diabetes, and this is expected to drive up demand for dietary fibers throughout the forecast period.

High consumer demand for scientifically proven health foods and dietary supplements, particularly in developed economies, poses opportunities for dietary fibers manufacturers. Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Dupont Nutrition and Bioscience (US), and Ingredion Incorporated (US) are the key players in the dietary fibers market.

The cereals & grains segment is estimated to dominate the market for dietary fibers, with the largest share of around 37.5% in 2021.

Wheat, oats, soy, barley, and rice contain ample number of dietary fibers . Dietary fibers are an integral part of a balanced diet. Dietary fibers enhance intestinal health along with offering required nutrition and energy for probiotic absorption. However, dietary fibers are indigestible in gut, enhancing the water absorption in the intestine. This rises the volume of the food, expands satiety, and help in weight loss. Therefore, it has been observed that consumers who are on weight-loss diet prefer to have dietary fibers as part of their meals. This could generate demand for dietary fiber supplements, which in turn anticipated to strengthen dietary fibers market growth in the next couple of years. Also, the intake of whole grains adds health advantages and lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

North America accounted for the largest share of approximately 34.4% in the dietary fibers market in 2021.

According to the FAO, dietary fiber reaches the large intestine and is fermented by the colonic microflora, producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and biomass. Therefore, they are incorporated in diets of North American consumers. The North American dietary fibers market is anticipated to grow in the coming years mainly because of increasing heath awareness among consumers, demand for fiber supplements, and changing lifestyles. Furthermore, demand for fiber-rich snack products from US consumers coupled with rising elderly population have supported well in the growth of North American dietary fibers market.

