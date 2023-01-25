Submit Release
​ PennDOT Reduces Speed and Restricts Commercial Vehicles to Right Lane Only in Northeast PA

Dunmore, PA –PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on the following interstates beginning at 8:30 AM:

  • Interstate 81, north of the SR 309 interchange, in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties;
  • Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties; and
  • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties.                             

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website. 

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. 

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #


