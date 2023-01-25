Gonstead Physical Medicine Offers Spinal Decompression Therapy in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho
Spinal decompression therapy is a non-surgical and non-invasive treatment that helps relieve back pain by gently stretching and relaxing the spineALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gonstead Physical Medicine, a well-known Albuquerque chiropractor practice, now offers spinal decompression therapy using the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho — a non-surgical and non-invasive treatment that helps relieve back pain.
Having persistent, chronic back pain and other associated symptoms can be extremely disruptive to a person's daily life. For those whose primary goal is finding relief, spinal decompression therapy might be the solution they’re looking for.
What Is Spinal Decompression Therapy?
Spinal decompression therapy using the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine is a non-invasive, non-surgical method of treating back pain that works by gradually expanding and relaxing the spine. The DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine is a traction table with a motorized device to relieve pressure from the spine's location and structure to produce negative pressure on the discs.
Stretching encourages the body to recover itself by allowing healing nutrients like rich fluids, oxygen, and water to flow into the injured areas. In addition to reducing pain, these healing nutrients also help safeguard the body from potential problems in the future.
The following conditions are treated using spinal decompression therapy:
● Back, neck, or sciatica pain that causes pain and weakness
● Bulging or herniated discs and degenerative disc disease
● Injured or worn spinal joints
● Spinal arthritis
● Spinal stenosis
● Pinched nerves
● Injured or diseased spinal nerve roots
● Sports or car crash injuries
Benefits of Spinal Decompression
Because of the efficacy of the mechanical approach of the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine, which gently stretches the spine to release pressure on the spinal discs, patients who get spinal decompression therapy can experience the following:
● Relieved discomfort and pain
● Minimized inflammation
● Improved mobility and range of motion
● Increased flexibility
● Improved strength and muscle tone
● Healed damage caused by bad posture
● Enhanced healing and quality of life
How Does Spinal Decompression Therapy Work?
The doctors at Gonstead Physical Medicine will begin by doing a physical and medical history examination to fully comprehend the patient's needs and identify the underlying cause of their discomfort. During the spinal decompression session, patients will stay dressed and lie down on the DRX9000 traction table, which allows the lower part of the spine to move. After that, the doctor will wrap the patient in a harness that is fastened to the lower table.
To encourage stretching and relaxation, the lower half of the spine is gradually and gently moved while the upper table remains static. The Gonstead Physical Medicine doctor operates the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine, customizing treatment to the patient’s specific needs.
Spinal decompression therapy sessions typically last between 30 to 45 minutes and may require up to 30 sessions to experience full pain relief. Finally, spinal decompression therapy shouldn't be painful or uncomfortable throughout.
Get in Touch With Top Chiropractors in Albuquerque at Gonstead Physical Medicine:
