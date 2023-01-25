Global Booster Pump Market Is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies and rise in demand for high capacity of pumps growth of the global booster pump market. By type, the multi stage segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific region held the major share in 2021, on the other hand, LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global booster pump market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.7 Billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 228 Segments Covered Type, Application, Sales Type, and Region. Drivers Growth of the manufacturing industry Increase in the number of sewage treatment facilities Restraints High initial cost Opportunities Advancement in pumping technology

Covid-19 scenario-

Several restrictions on industrial activities during the pandemic impacted the global booster pump market negatively.

The supply chain of raw material of boost pump was hampered during the outbreak of the pandemic. This led to disperuption of the booster pump market and eventually retrained the growth of the market. However, the market has now got back on track by the end of 2021.

The global booster pump market is analyzed across type, application, sales type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the multi stage segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-third of the global booster pump market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. It would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



By application, the industrial segment contributed to nearly 30% of the global booster pump market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The water and wastewater segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

By sales type, the aftermarket segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-third of the global booster pump market revenue. It would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global booster pump market. LAMEA, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global booster pump market report include Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Aquatec International, Inc., Dab Pumps Spa, Davey Water, Franklin Electric, Pentair, Smith & Loveless, Witte Pumps & Technology GmbH, Xylem and Zodiac Pool Systems LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including acquisition, partnership, product and business expansion, to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

