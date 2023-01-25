Submit Release
Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- RUTHERFORD, N. J. , Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a net loss of $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net income was $562 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and a net loss of $19.6 million, or $(0.75) per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our fourth quarter was highlighted by continued strong loan growth. In 2022, consistently robust and diverse loan production drove a 20% increase in gross loans. Additionally, the Company’s focus on attracting customers to our suite of consumer-friendly deposit products led to a 13% annual increase in core deposits.”

He continued, “While today’s economic environment remains difficult, we are steadfast in executing on our strategic priorities. We are also committed to the underwriting standards that have resulted in consistently strong asset quality, and both our bank and holding company remain well capitalized.”

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • Gross loans grew by $51.3 million, or 3.4%, compared to the linked quarter, led by growth in commercial portfolios.
  • Loan originations totaled $68.2 million for the quarter, and included originations of $35.4 million in non-residential loans, and $24.2 million in multifamily loans.
  • Total deposits increased $22.4 million, or 1.8%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by growth in time deposits.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, decreased $427 thousand, or 3.2%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $12.9 million, a decrease of $888 thousand, or 6.4%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $590 thousand, or 4.8%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 2.62%, a 22 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter and a one basis point decrease from the prior year quarter.
  • The Company recorded a release of provision for loan losses of $224 thousand and a release of provision for commitments and letters of credit of $203 thousand.
  • During the quarter, 632,073 shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $12.40. 1,298,762 shares have been repurchased as of December 31, 2022, representing 46% of the stock authorized for repurchase under the Company’s initial stock repurchase program announced in July 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 19 cents to $14.28.

Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the commercial portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2022, gross loans increased by $51.3 million primarily due to strong growth within the Company’s non-residential and multifamily portfolios.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
                   
  (In thousands)    
Residential one-to-four family $ 594,521     $ 591,728     $ 590,151     $ 579,083     $ 560,976  
Multifamily   690,278       679,474       579,183       517,037       515,240  
Non-residential real estate   216,394       185,450       211,683       187,310       141,561  
Construction and land   17,990       12,981       21,010       18,613       23,419  
Junior liens   18,477       16,653       16,421       18,071       18,464  
Commercial and industrial (including PPP)   4,682       4,738       5,957       16,201       21,563  
Consumer and other   38       39       47       37       87  
Total gross loans   1,542,380       1,491,063       1,424,452       1,336,352       1,281,310  
Deferred fees, costs, premiums and discounts, net   2,747       3,374       3,821       5,134       6,299  
Total loans   1,545,127       1,494,437       1,428,273       1,341,486       1,287,609  
Allowance for loan losses   (13,400 )     (13,600 )     (14,050 )     (13,465 )     (14,425 )
Loans receivable, net $ 1,531,727     $ 1,480,837     $ 1,414,223     $ 1,328,021     $ 1,273,184  

The commercial and industrial portfolio includes Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, net of deferred fees, which totaled $477 thousand at December 31, 2022, $557 thousand at September 30, 2022, $2.0 million at June 30, 2022, $8.1 million at March 31, 2022, and $16.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Retail Banking Franchise

As of December 31, 2022, core deposits totaled $872.6 million, an increase of $99.4 million or 12.8% from December 31, 2021. The Company remains focused on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products.

The details of deposits are below:

  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
                   
  (In thousands)    
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 49,514   $ 59,636   $ 52,036   $ 45,143   $ 44,894
NOW and demand accounts   399,330     385,334     455,776     425,766     363,419
Savings   423,758     455,979     358,166     367,177     364,932
Core deposits   872,602     900,949     865,978     838,086     773,245
                   
Time deposits   416,260     365,548     430,696     444,936     473,795
Total deposits $ 1,288,862   $ 1,266,497   $ 1,296,674   $ 1,283,022   $ 1,247,040


Financial Performance Overview:        

Fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Net interest income was $12.9 million, an increase of $590 thousand.
  • Net interest margin decreased one basis point to 2.62%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 52 basis points to 3.55%.
  • Cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 48 basis points to 0.82%, reflecting the competitive rate environment in our primary market.
  • Average loans increased by $235.2 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $6.7 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Non-interest expense was $12.9 million, a decrease of $4.5 million driven by the absence in the 2022 quarter of non-recurring expenses of: a $2.0 million loss on pension withdrawal and $755 thousand in debt extinguishment costs.
  • Excluding non-recurring items referenced above, non-interest expense decreased $1.8 million. Fees for professional services declined $872 thousand and advertising costs declined $728 thousand as management focused on reducing discretionary expenses. The provision for commitments and letters of credit was also lower by $351 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $599 thousand in compensation and benefits costs which included expenses related to equity grants.

Income tax expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $164 thousand compared to $16.1 million for the prior year quarter. The 22.5% effective tax rate for the quarter reflects discrete state and federal tax items recognized in the fourth quarter, however, management expects the effective tax rate to remain near 10% for the near future. The Company had previously established and continues to maintain a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. Although the Company had a loss before income tax in the prior year quarter, the tax expense recorded in that period reflects the impact of the initial recognition of the full valuation allowance on the Company’s deferred tax assets.

Year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021

Net interest income compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

  • Net interest income was $51.8 million, an increase of $8.9 million.
  • Net interest margin increased by 52 basis points to 2.73%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 40 basis points to 3.28%.
  • Cost of average interest-bearing deposits decreased 14 basis points to 0.47%, due to a shift to core deposits partially offset by the competitive rate environment in our primary market.
  • Average loans increased by $132.6 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $61.6 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

  • Non-interest expense was $52.8 million, a decrease of $21.9 million driven by the absence in 2022 of non-recurring expenses of: a $11.2 million loss on pension withdrawal, a $9.0 million charitable contribution, and $2.2 million in debt extinguishment costs.
  • Excluding non-recurring items referenced above, non-interest expense increased $464 thousand. An increase of $3.5 million in compensation and benefits costs was driven by raises, hiring, an increase in cash incentive compensation expense, and costs associated with equity grants made under the shareholder-approved equity incentive plan. In addition, the costs associated with being a public company increased $1.0 million in 2022. These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $1.3 million in advertising and $1.2 million in data processing, and a lower provision for commitments and letters of credit of $1.0 million.

Income tax expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $338 thousand compared to $9.6 million for the prior year period. The year-to-date effective tax rate of 12.4% reflects the Company’s current tax position. The Company had previously established and continues to maintain a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. Although the Company had a loss before income tax in the prior year, the tax expense recorded in that year reflects the impact of the initial recognition of the full valuation allowance on the Company’s deferred tax assets.

Balance Sheet Summary:

December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents:

  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $152.3 million compared to December 31, 2021 as the Company deployed cash primarily into higher yielding loans and securities.

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $10.6 million to $314.2 million as purchases of securities were more than offset by the fair value decline in the portfolio, as well as amortization and calls.
  • The rising rate environment contributed to a $37.3 million decline in the net unrealized position of the portfolio.

Gross loans:

  • Gross loans held for investment increased $261.1 million to $1.54 billion. Excluding PPP, gross loans increased by $277.9 million.
  • Multifamily loans increased $175.0 million, non-residential real estate loans increased $74.8 million, and residential loans increased $33.5 million.
  • Originations totaled $488.2 million, including originations of $285.4 million in multifamily loans, $128.7 million in non-residential real estate loans, and $44.1 million in construction loans. In addition, $106.1 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey were purchased during the period.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Deposits totaled $1.29 billion, an increase of $41.8 million since December 31, 2021. Core deposits represented 67.7% of total deposits compared to 62.0% at December 31, 2021.
  • FHLB borrowings increased by $125.0 million to $310.5 million to support loan growth.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity decreased by $35.8 million to $393.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a $24.3 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income reflecting the net impact that the interest rate environment had on the Company’s available-for-sale securities and the swap agreements used in its cash flow hedges. The Company also repurchased 1,298,762 of its shares at a cost of $15.6 million. 299,481of the shares repurchased were used to fund the shareholder-approved restricted stock grants. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $2.4 million.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 19.24% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.28.
  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • Non-performing loans totaled $7.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans compared to $12.0 million, or 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2021.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 0.87% of total loans compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 172.52% of non-performing loans compared to 120.38% at December 31, 2021.
  • The Company recorded a net release of provision for loan losses of $224 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 driven by significant pay downs within the construction and land portfolio, partially offset by growth in our multifamily portfolio.
  • Net recoveries were $24 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 net charge-offs were $24 thousand.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Somerset counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call discussing Blue Foundry’s fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 financial results will be held today, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EST). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-927-1758 (toll free), 1-646-904-5544 (local) or 1-929-526-1599 (all other locations) and use access code 372166. The webcast (audio only) will be available on BlueFoundryBank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.        

Contact:
James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
BlueFoundryBank.com
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com 
201-972-8900

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

  December 31,
2022		   September 30, 2022   December 31,
2021
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
  (In thousands)
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,182   $ 57,324   $ 193,446
Securities available for sale, at fair value   314,248     321,320     324,892
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $29,115, $26,344 and $22,849 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)   33,705     30,749     23,281
Other investments   16,069     15,432     10,182
Loans, net   1,531,727     1,480,837     1,273,184
Interest and dividends receivable   6,893     6,431     5,372
Premises and equipment, net   29,825     29,992     28,126
Right-of-use assets   25,906     25,537     25,457
Bank owned life insurance   21,576     22,012     21,662
Other assets   22,207     22,284     8,609
Total assets $ 2,043,338   $ 2,011,918   $ 1,914,211
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits $ 1,288,862   $ 1,266,497   $ 1,247,040
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank   310,500     295,500     185,500
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   9,302     10,926     9,582
Lease liabilities   27,324     26,875     26,696
Other liabilities   13,632     14,782     15,922
Total liabilities   1,649,620     1,614,580     1,484,740
           
Shareholders’ equity   393,718     397,338     429,471
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,043,338   $ 2,011,918   $ 1,914,211
           

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Year Ended December 31,
                   
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		    2022     2021 
                   
  (unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Interest income:                  
Loans $ 14,487     $ 13,692     $ 12,357     $ 52,279     $ 48,719  
Taxable investment income   2,970       2,571       1,757       9,678       6,821  
Non-taxable investment income   112       109       121       456       513  
Total interest income   17,569       16,372       14,235       62,413       56,053  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   2,482       1,424       1,036       5,738       7,884  
Borrowed funds   2,160       1,133       863       4,832       5,220  
Total interest expense   4,642       2,557       1,899       10,570       13,104  
Net interest income   12,927       13,815       12,336       51,843       42,949  
Release of provision for loan losses   (224 )     (419 )     (819 )     (1,001 )     (2,518 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   13,151       14,234       13,155       52,844       45,467  
Non-interest income:                  
Fees and service charges   341       650       565       2,156       1,975  
Gain (loss) on securities, net               (1 )     14       (1 )
Other income   103       149       140       494       505  
Total non-interest income   444       799       704       2,664       2,479  
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and benefits   7,620       7,433       7,021       29,247       25,755  
Loss on pension withdrawal               1,974             11,206  
Occupancy and equipment   1,909       1,921       2,080       7,625       7,929  
Data processing   1,324       1,559       1,501       5,754       6,933  
Debt extinguishment costs               754             2,155  
Advertising   68       125       795       1,061       2,390  
Professional services   838       1,012       1,709       4,117       4,528  
(Release of) provision for commitments and letters of credit   (203 )     170       148       (311 )     689  
Federal deposit insurance premiums   105       98       110       381       494  
Contribution to Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation                           9,000  
Other expense   1,208       1,351       1,288       4,900       3,591  
Total non-interest expenses   12,869       13,669       17,380       52,774       74,670  
Income (loss) before income tax expense   726       1,364       (3,521 )     2,734       (26,724 )
Income tax expense   164       123       16,103       338       9,618  
Net income (loss) $ 562     $ 1,241     $ (19,624 )   $ 2,396     $ (36,342 )
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02     $ 0.05     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.09     $ (2.99 )
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic   25,713,534       26,128,851       26,307,456       26,165,841       12,171,050  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   26,013,015       26,246,039       26,307,456       26,270,864       12,171,050  
                                       

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except for share data) (Unaudited)

  Three months ended
                   
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Performance Ratios (%)                  
Return (loss) on average assets   0.11       0.25     0.01     0.12     (3.97 )
Return (loss) on average equity   0.56       1.20     0.04     0.52     (17.36 )
Interest rate spread (1)   2.35       2.68     2.71     2.50     2.50  
Net interest margin (2)   2.62       2.84     2.83     2.62     2.63  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   97.76       92.37     96.13     104.04     110.59  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   128.30       130.30     131.52     131.77     132.04  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   19.24       19.72     20.97     21.68     22.42  
Book value per share (5) $ 14.30     $ 14.11   $ 14.46   $ 14.73   $ 15.06  
Tangible book value per share (5) $ 14.28     $ 14.09   $ 14.43   $ 14.72   $ 15.04  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Non-performing loans $ 7,767     $ 8,409   $ 9,998   $ 10,482   $ 11,983  
Real estate owned, net $     $   $   $   $  
Non-performing assets $ 7,767     $ 8,409   $ 9,998   $ 10,482   $ 11,983  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (%)   0.87       0.91     0.98     1.00     1.13  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (%)   172.52       161.73     140.53     128.46     120.38  
Non-performing loans to total loans (%)   0.50       0.56     0.70     0.78     0.94  
Non-performing assets to total assets (%)   0.38       0.42     0.51     0.54     0.63  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)   (0.01 )     0.01              
                   


(1)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)   Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   Tangible equity equals $392.9 million, which exclude intangible assets ($798 thousand of capitalized software). Tangible assets equal $2.04 billion and excludes intangible assets.
(5)   Per share metrics are computed using 27,523,219 total shares outstanding.
     

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                  
Loans (1) $ 1,511,941   $ 14,487   3.80 %   $ 1,465,114   $ 13,692   3.71 %   $ 1,276,698   $ 12,357   3.84 %
Mortgage-backed securities   187,213     1,092   2.31 %     197,406     1,055   2.12 %     160,372     708   1.75 %
Other investment securities   200,013     1,425   2.83 %     204,506     1,230   2.39 %     171,427     913   2.11 %
FHLB stock   17,225     216   4.96 %     13,141     139   4.20 %     10,549     158   5.96 %
Cash and cash equivalents   44,718     349   3.10 %     49,163     256   2.07 %     243,110     99   0.16 %
Total interest-bearing assets   1,961,110     17,569   3.55 %     1,929,330     16,372   3.37 %     1,862,156     14,235   3.03 %
Non-interest earning assets   52,258             61,264             96,592        
Total assets $ 2,013,368           $ 1,990,594           $ 1,958,748        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                  
NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 848,199     1,636   0.77 %   $ 831,191     759   0.36 %   $ 715,653     256   0.14 %
Time deposits   356,377     846   0.94 %     405,823     665   0.65 %     495,608     781   0.62 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,204,576     2,482   0.82 %     1,237,014     1,424   0.46 %     1,211,261     1,037   0.34 %
FHLB advances   323,903     2,160   2.65 %     243,647     1,133   1.84 %     199,001     863   1.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,528,479     4,642   1.20 %     1,480,661     2,557   0.69 %     1,410,262     1,900   0.53 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   42,144             49,869             43,977        
Non-interest bearing other   47,746             48,103             56,095        
Total liabilities   1,618,369             1,578,633             1,510,334        
Total shareholders' equity   394,999             411,961             448,414        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,013,368           $ 1,990,594           $ 1,958,748        
Net interest income     $ 12,927           $ 13,815           $ 12,335    
Net interest rate spread (2)         2.35 %           2.68 %           2.50 %
Net interest margin (3)         2.62 %           2.84 %           2.63 %


(1)   Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
     


  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
  (Dollar in thousands)
Assets:              
Loans (1) $ 1,407,502 $ 52,279 3.71 %   $ 1,274,885 $ 48,719 3.82 %
Mortgage-backed securities   190,540   3,934 2.06 %     154,882   2,908 1.88 %
Other investment securities   203,002   4,820 2.37 %     147,853   3,237 2.19 %
FHLB stock   12,629   587 4.65 %     14,373   744 5.17 %
Cash and cash equivalents   88,703   793 0.89 %     356,458   445 0.12 %
Total interest-bearing assets   1,902,376   62,413 3.28 %     1,948,451   56,053 2.88 %
Non-interest earning assets   64,786         87,443    
Total assets $ 1,967,162       $ 2,035,894    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:              
NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 812,473   2,959 0.36 %   $ 676,697   1,091 0.16 %
Time deposits   412,734   2,779 0.67 %     610,092   6,793 1.11 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,225,207   5,738 0.47 %     1,286,789   7,884 0.61 %
FHLB advances   235,589   4,832 2.05 %     280,985   5,220 1.86 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,460,796   10,570 0.72 %     1,567,774   13,104 0.84 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   44,029         106,033    
Non-interest bearing other   47,707         47,560    
Total liabilities   1,552,532         1,721,367    
Total shareholders' equity   414,630         314,527    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,967,162       $ 2,035,894    
Net interest income   $ 51,843       $ 42,949  
Net interest rate spread (2)     2.56 %       2.04 %
Net interest margin (3)     2.73 %       2.20 %


(1)   Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
     

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense while pre-provision net revenue does not.

  Three months ended
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
                   
   
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and efficiency ratio, as adjusted:                      
Net interest income $ 12,927     $ 13,815     $ 13,162     $ 11,939     $ 12,336  
Other income   444       799       494       927       704  
Operating expenses, as reported   12,869       13,669       13,019       13,216       17,380  
Less: Fee on debt extinguishment                           754  
Less: Loss on pension withdrawal                           1,974  
Less: Provision for commitments and letters of credit   (203 )     170       (108 )     (170 )     148  
Less: Loss on assets held for sale                           83  
Operating expenses, as adjusted   13,072       13,499       13,127       13,386       14,421  
Pre-provision net revenue (loss), as adjusted $ 299     $ 1,115     $ 529     $ (520 )   $ (1,381 )
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted   97.8 %     92.4 %     96.1 %     104.0 %     110.6 %
                   
Core deposits:                  
Total deposits $ 1,288,862     $ 1,266,497     $ 1,296,674     $ 1,283,022     $ 1,247,040  
Less: time deposits   416,260       365,548       430,696       444,936       473,795  
Core deposits $ 872,602     $ 900,949     $ 865,978     $ 838,086     $ 773,245  
Core deposits to total deposits   67.7 %     71.1 %     66.8 %     65.3 %     62.0 %
                   
Tangible equity:                  
Shareholders’ equity (1) (2) $ 393,718     $ 397,338     $ 412,293     $ 420,214     $ 429,472  
Less: intangible assets   798       760       630       452       437  
Tangible equity $ 392,920     $ 396,578     $ 411,663     $ 419,762     $ 429,035  
                   
Tangible book value per share:                  
Tangible equity $ 392,920     $ 396,578     $ 411,663     $ 419,762     $ 429,035  
Shares outstanding   27,523,219       28,155,292       28,522,500       28,522,500       28,522,500  
Tangible book value per share $ 14.28     $ 14.09     $ 14.43     $ 14.72     $ 15.04  


(1)   The Company recorded a deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $16.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
(2)   Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) declined by $24.3 million in 2022, largely a result of the rising rate environment which negatively impacted the fair value of the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.

 


Primary Logo

