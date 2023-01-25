Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime launches new onboarding to Web3 solutions for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- Sheridan, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rouge Station Companies, Inc/Everdime Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) announced today, the launch of its new Web3 onboarding service for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) utilizing in-house developed white label and customized solutions.

Web3 refers to the next iteration of the World Wide Web incorporating novel technologies including blockchain. Adopting Web 3 is imperative for organizations to remain competitive in the global economy. NFTs, tokens, and blockchain can provide numerous advantages, such as complete tracking of the organizational supply chain, improved efficiency, enhanced customer experience, create a new sales channel, digitalize assets, and increase profitability over time. In order to remain relevant in this fast-changing world of digital currencies and applications, embracing Web3 offers an organization the opportunity to build a new foundation for success. By being proactive now and understanding the potential of NFTs, tokens, and blockchain optimized for long-term growth, an organization will be well positioned with cutting edge technologies as new opportunities become available in the future.

In 2023, the Web3 sector is expected to be worth more than six trillion dollars, according to Market Research Future. From financial services to ecommerce and retail, entertainment and media, IT, Government, and energy: Almost every sector is expected to adopt Web3 in the very near future.

Sandor Miklos, CEO for Everdime said, "We're excited to offer this new service to our clients. It's a great way to help small and medium size enterprises get up and running utilizing Web3 quickly and cost effectively. We have a team well experienced in finance, blockchain integration and smart contract development giving Everdime a leg up on the competition and providing sustainable revenue growth opportunity for the company. Stay tuned for more exciting news.”

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary blockchain technology innovator providing non-custodial, white label and customized Web3 solutions for enterprise, social networks and organizations. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Sandor Miklos, CEO

SMiklos@edime.io

Corporate Services

Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime, Inc.

307-384-0237