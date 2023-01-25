Almost 3,000 tonnes of farm produce exported to China via Lạng Sơn's border gates

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, January 25 - Exports of agricultural and fruit products, mainly dragon fruit and mango, reached almost 2,700 tonnes to China through Lạng Sơn Province border gates on January 24, the third day of the Lunar New Year.

They were the first farm produce exported to China via the Hữu Nghị border gate in the new lunar year.

This year, the customs clearance of agricultural products at Lạng Sơn's border gates began earlier than in previous years, showing that China's demand for those products is increasing after the COVID-19 pandemic period.

"On this Tết holiday, we arrange for officers to be on duty at customs lines, ensuring that goods are exported and imported in a convenient and fast way," said Trần Văn Nghĩa, deputy head of the Customs Office at the Hữu Nghị border gate, Lạng Sơn.

According to the notice at the border gates of Lạng Sơn Province, import and export goods registered before the start of the Lunar New Year festival would be cleared from January 24-27. Normal procedures at the border gates will resume from January 28. VNS