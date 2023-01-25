Morocco Takes Part in 42nd Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council Meeting

MOROCCO, January 25 - The forty-second meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs opened on Wednesday in Doha, with the participation of Morocco.

Morocco participates in this meeting held under the theme "People with disabilities and multidimensional poverty: further implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and beyond", with a delegation led by Aawatif Hayar, Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, and including Mohamed Sitri, Moroccan Ambassador to Qatar.

During this two-day meeting, the Arab Ministers of Social Affairs will study many important issues related to the family, children, the rights of the disabled and the elderly, the fight against poverty, and social protection.

The meeting will also discuss the draft resolutions that were formulated by senior officials during the preparatory meetings that took place last Sunday and Monday.

Opening the proceedings of this meeting, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that this meeting provides further support to people with disabilities, one of the most important categories that deserve social protection, through the initiative of the Secretary General of the Arab League marked by the launch of the "Second Arab Decade of People with Disabilities 2023-2032", prepared in a fruitful partnership with organizations concerned with people with disabilities.

He pointed out that it is in the wake of the implementation of the "Arab Strategic Framework for the Eradication of Multidimensional Poverty", which was approved by the Fourth Arab Development Summit, that the "Second Arab Report on Multidimensional Poverty" comes into play, prepared in active partnership with United Nations Agencies.

MAP: 25 January 2023