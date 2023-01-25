International Symposium on Morocco-U.S. Relations to Be Held in Rabat on January 25-27

MOROCCO, January 25 - "Morocco and the United States, past and present" is the theme of an international symposium, to be organized on January 25-27 in Rabat, at the initiative of the Royal Institute for Research on the History of Morocco.

This symposium is "a contribution to an in-depth knowledge of historical and present relations between Morocco and the United States," said a statement from the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This scientific meeting will be marked by the participation of several Moroccan, American and French academics who have devoted research to Moroccan-U.S. relations, said the statement.

"The approach of this symposium, which represents a contribution to an in-depth knowledge of historical and present relations between Morocco and the United States, is multidisciplinary, including history, anthropology, political science, literature, musicology and other humanities and social sciences," added the same source.

The inaugural lecture will be given by Mohammed Kenbib, director of the Royal Institute for Research on the History of Morocco, this Wednesday at 5 pm at the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco.

MAP: 25 January 2023