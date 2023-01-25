Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 1,560.50 Million by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of high blood pressure cases various technological advancements in digital sphygmomanometers, and various initiatives by the government regarding hypertension and monitoring drives the growth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market. By type, the arm type segment contributed to the major share in 2021. However, by region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital sphygmomanometer market was estimated at $942.55 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,560.50 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13772

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $ 942.55 Million Market Size in 2031 $ 1,560.50 Million CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments Covered Type, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of high blood pressure cases Technological advancements in digital sphygmomanometer Government initiatives regarding hypertension and monitoring Restraint Less accuracy in results obtained by digital sphygmomanometer Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Impact of Covid-19 on the Digital Sphygmomanometer Market-

Rise in adoption of digital wrist sphygmomanometers especially in home care setting and increase in use of disposable cuffs for arm type digital sphygmomanometers, during the pandemic had a positive impact on the global digital sphygmomanometer market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

The global digital sphygmomanometer market is analyzed across type, end-user, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market players, create strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the research report.

By type, the arm type segment was highest revenue contributor in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, wrist type segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13772

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating nearly two-third of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. The home care settings segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering about two fifth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital sphygmomanometer market report include A&D HOLON Holdings Company Limited (A&D Company, Limited), American Diagnostic Corporation, Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Halma plc (Rudolf Riester gmbh), Microlife Corporation, OMRON Corporation (Omron Healthcare, Inc), Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd and Yu Yue Medical. The key market players have adopted several strategies such as acquisition, product launch, strategic alliance and collaboration to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.