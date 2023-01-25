Vera Therapeutics Hosting a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Atacicept for the Treatment IgA Nephropathy (IgAN)

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological disease, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event featuring Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP, from the University of Leicester, who, together with Vera Therapeutics management, will provide an update on atacicept’s ORIGIN Phase 2b data in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).



Atacicept is the Company’s potential best-in-class, disease-modifying dual inhibitor of the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). ORIGIN is a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial (n=116) evaluating the efficacy and safety of atacicept in patients with IgAN who continue to have persistent proteinuria and remain at high risk of disease progression despite available ACE or ARB therapy.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

Dr. Barratt leads the Renal Research Group within the College of Life Sciences, University of Leicester. His research is focused on a bench to bedside approach to improving our understanding of the pathogenesis of IgAN, a common global cause of kidney failure. Jonathan is the IgAN Rare Disease Group lead for the UK National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR), and a member of the steering committee for the International IgAN Network. He works closely with pharmaceutical companies interested in new treatments for IgAN, is Chief Investigator for a number of international randomized controlled Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in IgAN, and was a member of the FDA and American Society of Nephrology Kidney Health Initiative: Identifying Surrogate Endpoints for Clinical Trials in IgAN Workgroup.

About the ORIGIN clinical trial

The ORIGIN clinical trial (NCT04716231) is a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of atacicept in 116 patients with IgAN who continue to have persistent proteinuria and remain at high risk of disease progression despite being on a stable prescribed regimen of RAASi for at least 12 weeks that is the maximum labeled or tolerated dose.

The objectives of the study are to determine the effect of atacicept on proteinuria and preservation of renal function compared to placebo to determine the appropriate dose(s) for further clinical development.

The primary endpoint is the change in proteinuria as evaluated by UPCR at week 24 and the key secondary endpoint is the change in proteinuria as evaluated by UPCR at week 36.

Additional exploratory endpoints include change in proteinuria as evaluated by UPCR at weeks 12, 48, and 96; change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR); change in serum immunoglobulin levels, and serum Gd-IgA1 levels; safety and tolerability; and serum pharmacokinetics (PK).

The ORIGIN clinical trial evaluated three dose strengths of atacicept versus placebo, administered weekly by prefilled syringe, and their impact on the reduction of proteinuria as evaluated by urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR). Patients were randomized 2:2:1:2 to atacicept 150 mg, atacicept 75 mg, atacicept 25 mg, or matching placebo. Upon completion of the 36-week blinded treatment period, all patients are being offered open-label atacicept 150 mg for an additional 60 weeks. For more information about the ORIGIN clinical trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About IgA nephropathy (IgAN), or Berger’s disease

IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, is a serious and progressive autoimmune disease of the kidney, for which there remains a high unmet medical need. IgAN is driven by the production of immunogenic galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1), which triggers autoantibodies that lead to the formation of pathogenic immune complexes, which become trapped in the kidney’s glomeruli, causing inflammation and progressive damage. In up to 50 percent of patients, IgAN can lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure, which has considerable morbidity and impact on patients’ lives.

About Atacicept

Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy and lupus nephritis. Atacicept showed a dose-dependent effect on key biomarkers and clinical markers in a Phase 2a clinical study. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,500 patients in clinical studies across different indications.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

