Fujifilm Completes Asset Purchase Agreement of Inspirata, Inc.’s Digital Pathology Business

Company establishes new dedicated digital pathology division of its Medical Informatics business

/EIN News/ -- Lexington, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm has completed its asset purchase of Inspirata, Inc.’s digital pathology business effective January 23, 2022. The Dynamyx® digital pathology technology and U.S. employees who supported that business, including all Dynamyx product development, are now part of FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation.

To deliver on the significant demand and market growth potential of the digital pathology market, Fujifilm has also established a pathology division of its Medical Informatics business. This new pathology division is led by Dr. Mark Lloyd, business leader and head scientist of the Dynamyx product. Mark brings more than 20 years of pathology experience to the organization.

“Transforming and improving the diagnostic experience for patients and care teams has been the force driving my life's work,” says Dr. Mark Lloyd, vice president, pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “After a few years of successful partnership, I'm thrilled for my team and I to take the next step and officially join Fujifilm – an organization who shares in our vision and has the breadth, depth and resources required to take our Dynamyx platform to the next stage of its growth and international expansion.”

The creation of a digital pathology division expands Fujifilm’s robust Synapse® Enterprise Imaging offering to enable the digitization and integration of pathology images and data into a healthcare organization’s electronic health record system and to help streamline care delivery for oncology patients and provider teams.

“We are in the very early stages of digital pathology adoption in the healthcare market, much like the radiology PACS market when we first introduced Synapse. We are very excited to expand our award-winning enterprise imaging portfolio with digital pathology, and once again demonstrate our ability to innovate in a new area of imaging informatics,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re proud and grateful to begin 2023 welcoming Inspirata’s digital pathology team to our organization - they bring with them years of passion, established trust in the industry, and the expertise necessary for our digital pathology business and customers to thrive.”

Dynamyx is an open, vendor-agnostic, end-to-end digital pathology solution. Dynamyx’s software capabilities include using whole slide images from multiple scanning vendors to create an easier path for more pathology labs to digitize and realize the benefits of faster patient results, centralized imaging records, and enterprise access to images for all clinicians. It is installed in medical facilities that handle large volumes of pathological images across multiple lab locations, allowing the use of their preferred mix of laboratory and diagnostic technologies with confidence of full compatibility.

Dynamyx became part of Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio – an award-winning suite of healthcare IT solutions that unify imaging, data access and workflows across the health system – on January 23rd. The integrated technologies will be demonstrated at the 112th Annual Meeting of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) in New Orleans held March 11-16, and the 2023 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual meeting in Chicago held April 17-21. Those interested in learning more can contact Fujifilm here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in its products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Its relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Danielle Brown FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145743273 danielle.brown@fujifilm.com