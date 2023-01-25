Primo TV Starts 2023 With Over 700 New Hours Of Programming

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo TV (Vme Media Inc.) announces they are refreshing their screen with more than 700 hours of new programming. Beginning January, the Primo TV screen will showcase new animated series such as: Skylander’s Academy and Pac-Man & The Ghostly Adventures. Primo TV also looks to solidify its Anime content with key new series: Street Football and Bakugan: Battle Brawlers.



Continuing its promise to offer its audience inspirational and educational programming, Primo TV continues to position itself within the nature and stem-based programming with new titles like Most Extreme Alien Planet Earth, When I Grow Up, and We’re Talking Animals.

“As we begin the new year, we are thrilled to be able to continue to provide a wide dosage of fun, animation, live-action and stem-based programming to our viewers. And we are not done there. In the next few months we will begin introducing original short from snackable content produced by member of our Hispanic community,” said Doris Vogelmann, VP of Programming and Operations for Vme Media.

Primo TV is currently available on the Comcast Xfinity platform.

About PRIMO TV

Primo TV is the first English language network targeting U.S. bicultural Hispanic Gen Z viewers (6-16) and their families with inspirational and educational programming. Owned and operated by Vme Media, Inc., Primo TV offers culturally relevant programming in English, appealing to parents as a way to keep their kids culturally engages with their Latino roots. Primo TV is currently available nationally on Comcast Xfinity.

