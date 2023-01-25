Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,568 in the last 365 days.

Primo TV Starts 2023 With Over 700 New Hours Of Programming

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo TV (Vme Media Inc.) announces they are refreshing their screen with more than 700 hours of new programming. Beginning January, the Primo TV screen will showcase new animated series such as: Skylander’s Academy and Pac-Man & The Ghostly Adventures. Primo TV also looks to solidify its Anime content with key new series: Street Football and Bakugan: Battle Brawlers.

Continuing its promise to offer its audience inspirational and educational programming, Primo TV continues to position itself within the nature and stem-based programming with new titles like Most Extreme Alien Planet Earth, When I Grow Up, and We’re Talking Animals.

“As we begin the new year, we are thrilled to be able to continue to provide a wide dosage of fun, animation, live-action and stem-based programming to our viewers. And we are not done there. In the next few months we will begin introducing original short from snackable content produced by member of our Hispanic community,” said Doris Vogelmann, VP of Programming and Operations for Vme Media.

Primo TV is currently available on the Comcast Xfinity platform.

About PRIMO TV

Primo TV is the first English language network targeting U.S. bicultural Hispanic Gen Z viewers (6-16) and their families with inspirational and educational programming. Owned and operated by Vme Media, Inc., Primo TV offers culturally relevant programming in English, appealing to parents as a way to keep their kids culturally engages with their Latino roots. Primo TV is currently available nationally on Comcast Xfinity.

For more information please visit www.primotv.com or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/primotelevision/ or www.twitter.com/primotelevision

Contact:

Michael Fernandez
786-924-8330
mfernandez@vmetv.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Primo TV Starts 2023 With Over 700 New Hours Of Programming

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.