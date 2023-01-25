UWindsor secures $5M partnership with TELUS to propel 5G research and innovation in agriculture, advanced manufacturing and connected and autonomous vehicles

/EIN News/ -- 5G connected campus and commercial lab will be ground zero for innovative research and drive Canada's digital economy



TELUS Atrium unveiled in Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering and Innovation

WINDSOR, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Windsor (UWindsor) and TELUS today announced the launch of a 5G connected campus and commercial lab to support advanced research with 5G technology and establish the university as a go-to centre for innovation. TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, is investing $5 million as part of a multi-year agreement that began in 2020 to fuel the development of new applications for 5G technology. The collaboration will not only support multidisciplinary research in the agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) sectors, but will transform UWindsor campuses to enhance teaching, innovation and collaboration.

Beyond the development of the 5G commercial lab, the central space in the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering and Innovation will be named the TELUS Atrium. The area is fostering collaborative concept discovery, ideation and creativity as students and researchers build solutions that meet today’s global challenges. Initial joint projects include:

Equipping connected vehicles for cross-border travel using 5G

Working with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and policy makers to better equip connected vehicles to solve cross border challenges, including congestion and supply chain obstacles, using 5G.



Developing new cybersecurity applications for connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs)

In collaboration with Mitacs, a nonprofit national research organization, this project will explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to identify potential vulnerabilities and access points in CAVs, enhancing safety and security.



Exploring the effective use of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in high-tech greenhouses to enable more efficient food production

UWindsor has partnered with Horteca to launch a two-acre, fully-operational connected research greenhouse in Harrow, Ontario. Using 5G network technology, the greenhouse will use IoT and compute capabilities to make food production more scalable, while reducing cost and footprint.



“By expanding our partnership with TELUS, University of Windsor students and faculty members will have further opportunities to engage in meaningful research and sponsored participation in beneficial, industry-collaborative events and activities,” says Chris Houser, Interim Vice President Research & Innovation, UWindsor. “As they invest in 5G infrastructure and business resources, TELUS has demonstrated leadership in facilitating the growth of IoT in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health, smart cities, automotive applications, and artificial intelligence to name a few. The University’s strong partnership with TELUS will support industry to further address real-world needs in everything from consumer electronics, to automobiles and home appliances, to industrial sensors and automation in manufacturing, to air and water quality sensors in environmental monitoring.”

TELUS’ next generation networks are unleashing human productivity and contributing to improved health and educational outcomes, supporting environmental sustainability, fostering entrepreneurship, bridging the socio-economic divide, and driving economic growth. The agreement will build on the strength of existing partnerships to provide UWindsor and industry and community partners with the infrastructure, expertise and processes to enable new collaborations driving future public-cooperation agreements.

“At TELUS, we are committed to fueling Canadian innovation with the network technology that connects academic institutions, researchers and businesses with the people, resources and information they need,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS. “Our partnership with UWindsor will supply some of Canada’s leading researchers with the latest 5G technology to enable advanced research in key industries such as connected autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, manufacturing and agriculture, helping unlock new applications for technology to improve Canadians’ lives. This investment will help to grow the local economy of Windsor-Essex and its position in the region as an automobility and technology leader, and will provide UWindsor students with an enhanced academic experience.”

The TELUS 5G network currently reaches approximately 80 per cent of the Canadian population from coast-to-coast as part of its significant $70 billion investment to further develop infrastructure and operations through 2026, demonstrating its commitment to connecting Canadians and driving remarkable social outcomes in our communities. To learn more about TELUS’ 5G network visit telus.com/network.

To learn more about UWindsor’s research and innovation programs, visit http://uwindsor.ca/research-partnerships .

