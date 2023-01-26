Creatio Partners with CRMprofs to Further Drive the No-code Adoption Across Europe
Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with CRMprofs. Based in the center of the Netherlands, CRMprofs has 15 years of experience in CRM implementations in various markets. The new partnership will combine Creatio’s cutting-edge platform with CRMprofs’ expertise and allow more global organizations to experience the power of no-code.
“With this platform, the information needs of the business can be met and adapted in a quick and easy way. Thanks to the no-code capabilities, waiting and depending on the IT department is a thing of the past when it comes to automating workflows and CRM,” said Marco Moen, General Manager at CRMprofs.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome CRMprofs into our partner community. Together we can help more organizations in the region boost operational efficiency and increase their bottom line — all through empowering knowledge workers with one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code a maximum degree of freedom,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About CRMprofs
Based in the center of the Netherlands, CRMprofs has 15 years of experience in CRM implementations in various markets. Their hands-on approach is part of their high success rate. CRMprofs specializes in CRM (Customer Relation Management) systems and is “vendor agnostic”, which means; not tied to a supplier. CRMprofs has partnerships with the most common CRM brands. This ensures intensive cooperation in both the implementation and management phases. CRMprofs is therefore not bound to just one supplier, but does know various CRM software solutions from within.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
