Central Pacific Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings of $20.2 Million and Full Year 2022 Earnings of $73.9 Million

Net income of $20.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for the fourth quarter. Net income of $73.9 million, or $2.68 per diluted share for the 2022 year.

ROA of 1.09% and ROE of 18.30% for the fourth quarter. ROA of 1.01% and ROE of 15.47% for the 2022 year.

Total loans of $5.56 billion increased by $133.3 million, or 2.5% (10.0% annualized) in the fourth quarter. Total loans increased by $453.8 million, or 8.9% for the 2022 year.

Total deposits of $6.74 billion increased by $179.8 million, or 2.7% (10.8% annualized) in the fourth quarter. Total deposits increased by $97.1 million, or 1.5% for the 2022 year.

Net interest income increased by $0.9 million, or 1.7% from the previous quarter. Net interest margin of 3.17% was consistent with the previous quarter. Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, of 3.16% increased by 3 bps from the previous quarter.

Board of Directors approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and new $25 million share repurchase program.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $20.2 million, compared to $16.7 million in the previous quarter and $22.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.74 for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflected a 21% increase from $0.61 in the previous quarter and a 8% decrease from $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. For the 2022 year, net income was $73.9 million, or EPS of $2.68, compared to net income of $79.9 million, or EPS of $2.83 last year.

"We ended the 2022 year successfully with strong loan, deposit and net interest income growth," said Arnold Martines, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we continued to have solid asset quality, liquidity and capital positions. We believe the Hawaii economy will be resilient and fare better than the rest of the country because of our strong housing and tourism markets, as well as the large military presence in our State. I would like to thank our hard-working and committed team of employees, as well as our customers for their ongoing support of our bank."

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $56.3 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 1.7% from the previous quarter, and an increase of $3.2 million, or 6.0% from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income is primarily due to higher asset yields and continued strong loan growth which outpaced the increase in rates paid on deposits. Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 included $0.1 million in net PPP interest income and fees, compared to $0.7 million and $4.7 million, in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively. Net interest income for the 2022 year included $3.6 million in net PPP interest income and fees, compared to $26.4 million for the 2021 year.

Net interest margin ("NIM") for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.17%, which remained unchanged from the previous quarter and increased by 9 basis points ("bps") from the year-ago quarter. NIM, excluding PPP loans, of 3.16% increased by 3 bps from the previous quarter. The increase in NIM, excluding PPP loans, was primarily attributable to higher yields earned during the quarter on investment securities and core loans, or total loans excluding PPP loans, partially offset by increases in rates paid on deposits and borrowings. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4, 5 and 10.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million, compared to a provision of $0.4 million in the previous quarter and a release of the credit loss reserves of $7.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $11.6 million, compared to $9.6 million in the previous quarter and $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher income from bank-owned life insurance. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $40.4 million, compared to $42.0 million in the previous quarter and $42.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in other operating expense from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower net occupancy and advertising expenses. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 59.56%, compared to 64.62% in the previous quarter and 65.61% in the year-ago quarter.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 24.9%, compared to 26.2% in the previous quarter and 25.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2022 of $7.43 billion increased by $95.1 million, or 1.3% from $7.34 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased by $13.7 million, or 0.2% from $7.42 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2022 of $5.56 billion increased by $133.3 million, or 2.5% from $5.42 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased by $453.8 million, or 8.9%, from $5.10 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans by type and geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 of $6.74 billion increased by $179.8 million or 2.7% from $6.56 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased by $97.1 million, or 1.5%, from $6.64 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.08 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased by $38.8 million from September 30, 2022. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 totaled $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.06% of total assets at September 30, 2022, and $5.9 million, or 0.08% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $1.7 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the previous quarter, and net recoveries of $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2022 was 1.15%, compared to 1.19% at September 30, 2022, and 1.33% at December 31, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Table 9.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $452.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $438.5 million and $558.2 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in shareholders' equity from a year ago was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment securities portfolio which is included in accumulated other comprehensive income, and were driven by the rising interest rate environment.

At December 31, 2022, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.5%, 11.3%, 13.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, compared to 8.7%, 11.5%, 13.7%, and 10.6%, respectively, at September 30, 2022.

On January 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

On January 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a newly authorized share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). The Repurchase Plan replaces and supersedes in its entirety the share repurchase program previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors, which had $10.3 million in remaining repurchase authority as of December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 241,203 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.9 million, or an average cost per share of $20.41. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company returned $49.2 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Key Business Highlights during the fourth quarter included the following:

Arnold Martines, a veteran of the local banking industry and Central Pacific Bank, was promoted to President & CEO of Central Pacific Bank and Central Pacific Financial.

Newsweek named Central Pacific Bank one of the Best Banks in Hawaii.

Jason Fujimoto, President & CEO of HPM Building Supply on the island of Hawaii, was named to the boards of CPB and CPF.

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation again contributed generously to the local community with total donations in 2022 of $1.3 million.

In the community, the Bank launched a major small business marketing campaign aimed at a key customer segment and area of strategic focus for the Bank.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 274117). A playback of the call will be available through February 24, 2023 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 649427) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.43 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 64 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, except for per share amounts) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 56,285 $ 55,365 $ 52,978 $ 50,935 $ 53,096 $ 215,563 $ 211,047 Provision (credit) for credit losses 571 362 989 (3,195 ) (7,692 ) (1,273 ) (14,591 ) Total other operating income 11,601 9,629 17,138 9,551 11,566 47,919 43,060 Total other operating expense 40,434 41,998 45,349 38,205 42,422 165,986 163,046 Income tax expense 6,700 5,919 6,184 6,038 7,605 24,841 25,758 Net income 20,181 16,715 17,594 19,438 22,327 73,928 79,894 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 0.70 $ 0.80 $ 2.70 $ 2.85 Diluted earnings per common share 0.74 0.61 0.64 0.70 0.80 2.68 2.83 Dividends declared per common share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25 1.04 0.96 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) [1] 1.09 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 1.06 % 1.22 % 1.01 % 1.13 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1] 18.30 14.49 14.93 14.44 16.05 15.47 14.38 Average shareholders' equity to average assets 5.97 6.30 6.45 7.34 7.61 6.51 7.85 Efficiency ratio [2] 59.56 64.62 64.68 63.16 65.61 63.00 64.16 Net interest margin (NIM) [1] 3.17 3.17 3.05 2.97 3.08 3.09 3.18 Dividend payout ratio [3] 35.14 42.62 40.63 37.14 31.25 38.81 33.92 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 5,498,800 $ 5,355,088 $ 5,221,300 $ 5,114,260 $ 5,073,069 $ 5,298,573 $ 5,071,516 Average interest-earning assets 7,103,841 6,991,773 6,982,556 6,932,649 6,890,829 7,003,232 6,643,193 Average assets 7,389,712 7,320,751 7,309,939 7,341,850 7,315,325 7,340,261 7,078,025 Average deposits 6,673,922 6,535,321 6,626,462 6,581,593 6,536,826 6,604,049 6,299,369 Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,708,045 4,538,893 4,442,172 4,429,114 4,407,612 4,530,347 4,288,041 Average shareholders' equity 441,084 461,328 471,420 538,601 556,462 477,775 555,600 [1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Central Pacific Financial Corp. (consolidated) Leverage capital ratio 8.5 % 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.3 11.5 11.6 11.9 12.2 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.5 13.7 13.9 14.2 14.5 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.5 10.6 10.7 10.9 11.2 Central Pacific Bank Leverage capital ratio 9.0 9.1 9.0 9.0 8.9 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.9 12.2 12.2 12.6 12.8 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.1 13.4 13.5 13.8 14.0 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.9 12.2 12.2 12.6 12.8 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 BALANCE SHEET Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,555,466 $ 5,422,212 $ 5,301,633 $ 5,174,837 $ 5,101,649 Total assets 7,432,763 7,337,631 7,299,178 7,298,819 7,419,089 Total deposits 6,736,223 6,556,434 6,622,061 6,599,031 6,639,158 Long-term debt 105,859 105,799 105,738 105,677 105,616 Total shareholders' equity 452,871 438,468 455,100 486,328 558,219 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 6.09 % 5.98 % 6.23 % 6.66 % 7.52 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 63,738 $ 64,382 $ 65,211 $ 64,754 $ 68,097 Nonaccrual loans 5,251 4,220 4,983 5,336 5,881 Non-performing assets (NPA) 5,251 4,220 4,983 5,336 5,881 ACL to total loans 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.25 % 1.33 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 1,213.83 % 1,525.64 % 1,308.67 % 1,213.53 % 1,157.92 % NPA to total assets 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING Book value per common share $ 16.76 $ 16.08 $ 16.57 $ 17.63 $ 20.14 Closing market price per common share 20.28 20.69 21.45 27.90 28.17

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 97,150 $ 116,365 $ 108,389 $ 83,947 $ 81,506 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,894 22,332 22,741 118,183 247,401 Investment securities: Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 671,794 686,681 787,373 1,199,482 1,631,699 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $596,781 at December 31, 2022, $590,880 at September 30, 2022, $635,565 at June 30, 2022, $329,503 at March 31, 2022, and none at December 31, 2021 664,883 662,827 663,365 329,507 — Equity securities, at fair value — — — — — Total investment securities 1,336,677 1,349,508 1,450,738 1,528,989 1,631,699 Loans held for sale 1,105 1,701 535 4,677 3,531 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,555,466 5,422,212 5,301,633 5,174,837 5,101,649 Less: allowance for credit losses 63,738 64,382 65,211 64,754 68,097 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,491,728 5,357,830 5,236,422 5,110,083 5,033,552 Premises and equipment, net 91,634 89,979 88,664 79,455 80,354 Accrued interest receivable 20,345 18,134 17,146 16,423 16,709 Investment in unconsolidated entities 46,641 36,769 37,341 31,092 29,679 Mortgage servicing rights 9,074 9,216 9,369 9,480 9,738 Bank-owned life insurance 167,967 167,761 167,202 167,407 169,148 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 9,146 13,546 8,943 8,943 7,964 Right of use lease asset 34,985 35,978 36,978 38,435 39,441 Other assets 111,417 118,512 114,710 101,705 68,367 Total assets $ 7,432,763 $ 7,337,631 $ 7,299,178 $ 7,298,819 $ 7,419,089 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,092,823 $ 2,138,083 $ 2,282,967 $ 2,269,562 $ 2,291,246 Interest-bearing demand 1,453,167 1,441,302 1,444,566 1,433,284 1,415,277 Savings and money market 2,199,028 2,194,991 2,214,146 2,197,647 2,225,903 Time 991,205 782,058 680,382 698,538 706,732 Total deposits 6,736,223 6,556,434 6,622,061 6,599,031 6,639,158 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings 5,000 115,000 — — — Long-term debt 105,859 105,799 105,738 105,677 105,616 Lease liability 35,889 36,941 38,037 39,610 40,731 Other liabilities 96,921 84,989 78,242 68,123 75,317 Total liabilities 6,979,892 6,899,163 6,844,078 6,812,441 6,860,822 EQUITY Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 — — — — — Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,025,070 at December 31, 2022, 27,262,879 at September 30, 2022, 27,463,562 at June 30, 2022, 27,584,929 at March 31, 2022, and 27,714,071 at December 31, 2021 408,071 412,994 417,862 421,153 426,091 Additional paid-in capital 101,346 100,426 98,977 98,270 98,073 Retained earnings 87,438 74,301 64,693 54,252 42,015 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (143,984 ) (149,253 ) (126,432 ) (87,347 ) (7,960 ) Total shareholders' equity 452,871 438,468 455,100 486,328 558,219 Non-controlling interest — — — 50 48 Total equity 452,871 438,468 455,100 486,378 558,267 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,432,763 $ 7,337,631 $ 7,299,178 $ 7,298,819 $ 7,419,089

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3 Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 56,682 $ 51,686 $ 46,963 $ 44,949 $ 47,576 $ 200,280 $ 193,778 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable investment securities 7,104 6,933 7,035 6,969 6,667 28,041 22,430 Tax-exempt investment securities 776 805 807 816 642 3,204 1,972 Dividend income on investment securities — — — 21 21 21 75 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 370 107 191 72 86 740 262 Dividend income on FHLB stock 105 138 68 59 61 370 245 Total interest income 65,037 59,669 55,064 52,886 55,053 232,656 218,762 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand 333 217 144 112 104 806 384 Savings and money market 2,488 1,054 317 329 352 4,188 1,240 Time 4,063 1,092 490 469 478 6,114 1,992 Interest on short-term borrowings 393 660 2 — — 1,055 2 Interest on long-term debt 1,475 1,281 1,133 1,041 1,023 4,930 4,097 Total interest expense 8,752 4,304 2,086 1,951 1,957 17,093 7,715 Net interest income 56,285 55,365 52,978 50,935 53,096 215,563 211,047 Provision (credit) for credit losses 571 362 989 (3,195 ) (7,692 ) (1,273 ) (14,591 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 55,714 55,003 51,989 54,130 60,788 216,836 225,638 Other operating income: Mortgage banking income 667 831 1,140 1,172 1,902 3,810 7,732 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,172 2,138 2,026 1,861 1,800 8,197 6,358 Other service charges and fees 4,972 4,955 4,610 4,488 5,016 19,025 18,367 Income from fiduciary activities 1,058 1,165 1,188 1,154 1,283 4,565 5,075 Net gain on sales of investment securities — — 8,506 — — 8,506 150 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,187 167 (1,028 ) 539 946 1,865 3,493 Other 545 373 696 337 619 1,951 1,885 Total other operating income 11,601 9,629 17,138 9,551 11,566 47,919 43,060 Other operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,692 22,778 22,369 20,942 23,030 88,781 90,213 Net occupancy 3,998 4,743 4,448 3,774 4,129 16,963 16,133 Equipment 996 1,085 1,075 1,082 1,207 4,238 4,344 Communication 696 712 744 806 922 2,958 3,271 Legal and professional services 2,677 2,573 2,916 2,626 2,928 10,792 10,452 Computer software 3,996 4,138 3,624 3,082 3,125 14,840 13,304 Advertising 701 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,179 4,151 5,495 Other 4,678 4,819 9,023 4,743 5,902 23,263 19,834 Total other operating expense 40,434 41,998 45,349 38,205 42,422 165,986 163,046 Income before income taxes 26,881 22,634 23,778 25,476 29,932 98,769 105,652 Income tax expense 6,700 5,919 6,184 6,038 7,605 24,841 25,758 Net income $ 20,181 $ 16,715 $ 17,594 $ 19,438 $ 22,327 $ 73,928 $ 79,894 Per common share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 0.70 $ 0.80 $ 2.70 $ 2.85 Diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.61 0.64 0.70 0.80 2.68 2.83 Cash dividends declared 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25 1.04 0.96 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,134,970 27,356,614 27,516,284 27,591,390 27,769,651 27,398,445 28,003,744 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,303,249 27,501,212 27,676,619 27,874,924 28,045,826 27,567,780 28,257,323 Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 38,610 3.80 % $ 370 $ 19,802 2.14 % $ 107 $ 225,560 0.15 % $ 86 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance: Taxable 1,399,627 2.03 7,104 1,445,781 1.92 6,934 1,469,711 1.82 6,688 Tax-exempt [1] 156,079 2.52 982 158,052 2.57 1,018 114,529 2.84 813 Total investment securities 1,555,706 2.08 8,086 1,603,833 1.98 7,952 1,584,240 1.89 7,501 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,498,800 4.10 56,682 5,355,088 3.84 51,686 5,073,069 3.73 47,576 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,725 3.90 105 13,050 4.23 138 7,960 3.05 61 Total interest-earning assets 7,103,841 3.66 65,243 6,991,773 3.41 59,883 6,890,829 3.19 55,224 Noninterest-earning assets 285,871 328,978 424,496 Total assets $ 7,389,712 $ 7,320,751 $ 7,315,325 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,441,787 0.09 % $ 333 $ 1,450,434 0.06 % $ 217 $ 1,383,696 0.03 % $ 104 Savings and money market deposits 2,209,166 0.45 2,488 2,208,037 0.19 1,054 2,224,592 0.06 352 Time deposits up to $250,000 311,639 1.50 1,174 228,707 0.42 245 225,451 0.31 176 Time deposits over $250,000 595,133 1.93 2,889 443,178 0.76 847 468,292 0.26 302 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,557,725 0.60 6,884 4,330,356 0.22 2,363 4,302,031 0.09 934 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings 44,491 3.51 393 102,777 2.55 660 — — — Long-term debt 105,829 5.53 1,475 105,760 4.80 1,281 105,581 3.85 1,023 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,708,045 0.74 8,752 4,538,893 0.38 4,304 4,407,612 0.18 1,957 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,116,197 2,204,965 2,234,795 Other liabilities 124,386 115,565 116,408 Total liabilities 6,948,628 6,859,423 6,758,815 Shareholders' equity 441,084 461,328 556,462 Non-controlling interest — — 48 Total equity 441,084 461,328 556,510 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,389,712 $ 7,320,751 $ 7,315,325 Net interest income $ 56,491 $ 55,579 $ 53,267 Interest rate spread 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.01 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.17 % 3.08 % [1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5 Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 80,096 0.92 % $ 740 $ 191,967 0.14 % $ 262 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance: Taxable 1,455,246 1.93 28,062 1,269,900 1.77 22,505 Tax-exempt [1] 159,120 2.55 4,056 101,877 2.45 2,496 Total investment securities 1,614,366 1.99 32,118 1,371,777 1.82 25,001 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,298,573 3.78 200,280 5,071,516 3.82 193,778 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,197 3.63 370 7,933 3.09 245 Total interest-earning assets 7,003,232 3.33 233,508 6,643,193 3.30 219,286 Noninterest-earning assets 337,029 434,832 Total assets $ 7,340,261 $ 7,078,025 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,438,232 0.06 % $ 806 $ 1,300,022 0.03 % $ 384 Savings and money market deposits 2,208,630 0.19 4,188 2,099,388 0.06 1,240 Time deposits up to $250,000 245,599 0.70 1,723 230,705 0.34 795 Time deposits over $250,000 494,943 0.89 4,391 551,831 0.22 1,197 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,387,404 0.25 11,108 4,181,946 0.09 3,616 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings 37,211 2.84 1,055 607 0.30 2 Long-term debt 105,732 4.66 4,930 105,488 3.88 4,097 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,530,347 0.38 17,093 4,288,041 0.18 7,715 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,216,645 2,117,423 Other liabilities 115,478 116,936 Total liabilities 6,862,470 6,522,400 Shareholders' equity 477,775 555,600 Non-controlling interest 16 25 Total equity 477,791 555,625 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,340,261 $ 7,078,025 Net interest income $ 216,415 $ 211,571 Interest rate spread 2.95 % 3.12 % Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.18 % [1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 6 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 HAWAII: Commercial, financial and agricultural: SBA Paycheck Protection Program $ 2,555 $ 5,208 $ 19,469 $ 43,380 $ 87,459 Other 383,665 358,805 367,676 407,559 422,388 Real estate: Construction 150,208 138,724 134,103 122,329 122,867 Residential mortgage 1,940,999 1,923,068 1,890,783 1,874,048 1,875,980 Home equity 739,380 719,399 698,209 676,326 637,249 Commercial mortgage 1,029,708 1,002,874 994,405 927,241 922,146 Consumer 346,789 347,388 341,213 337,188 333,843 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 4,593,304 4,495,466 4,445,858 4,388,071 4,401,932 Allowance for credit losses (45,169 ) (47,814 ) (51,374 ) (51,521 ) (55,808 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 4,548,135 $ 4,447,652 $ 4,394,484 $ 4,336,550 $ 4,346,124 U.S. MAINLAND: [1] Commercial, financial and agricultural: SBA Paycheck Protection Program $ — $ — $ 712 $ 851 $ 3,868 Other 160,282 158,474 156,567 136,857 107,733 Real estate: Construction 16,515 12,872 10,935 988 — Commercial mortgage 333,367 332,872 309,230 316,258 298,058 Consumer 451,998 422,528 378,331 331,812 290,058 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 962,162 926,746 855,775 786,766 699,717 Allowance for credit losses (18,569 ) (16,568 ) (13,837 ) (13,233 ) (12,289 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 943,593 $ 910,178 $ 841,938 $ 773,533 $ 687,428 TOTAL: Commercial, financial and agricultural: SBA Paycheck Protection Program $ 2,555 $ 5,208 $ 20,181 $ 44,231 $ 91,327 Other 543,947 517,279 524,243 544,416 530,121 Real estate: Construction 166,723 151,596 145,038 123,317 122,867 Residential mortgage 1,940,999 1,923,068 1,890,783 1,874,048 1,875,980 Home equity 739,380 719,399 698,209 676,326 637,249 Commercial mortgage 1,363,075 1,335,746 1,303,635 1,243,499 1,220,204 Consumer 798,787 769,916 719,544 669,000 623,901 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,555,466 5,422,212 5,301,633 5,174,837 5,101,649 Allowance for credit losses (63,738 ) (64,382 ) (65,211 ) (64,754 ) (68,097 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 5,491,728 $ 5,357,830 $ 5,236,422 $ 5,110,083 $ 5,033,552 [1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 7 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,092,823 $ 2,138,083 $ 2,282,967 $ 2,269,562 $ 2,291,246 Interest-bearing demand 1,453,167 1,441,302 1,444,566 1,433,284 1,415,277 Savings and money market 2,199,028 2,194,991 2,214,146 2,197,647 2,225,903 Time deposits less than $100,000 181,547 153,238 129,103 132,712 136,584 Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 148,601 108,723 84,840 87,838 88,873 Core deposits 6,075,166 6,036,337 6,155,622 6,121,043 6,157,883 Government time deposits 290,057 195,057 165,000 188,000 214,950 Other time deposits greater than $250,000 371,000 325,040 301,439 289,988 266,325 Total time deposits greater than $250,000 661,057 520,097 466,439 477,988 481,275 Total deposits $ 6,736,223 $ 6,556,434 $ 6,622,061 $ 6,599,031 $ 6,639,158

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 8 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans: [1] Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other $ 297 $ 277 $ 333 $ 293 $ 183 Real estate: Residential mortgage 3,808 2,771 3,490 3,804 4,623 Home equity 570 584 592 820 786 Consumer 576 588 568 419 289 Total nonaccrual loans 5,251 4,220 4,983 5,336 5,881 Other real estate owned ("OREO"): Real estate: Residential mortgage — — — — — Total OREO — — — — — Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 5,251 4,220 4,983 5,336 5,881 Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1] Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other 39 669 309 592 945 Real estate: Residential mortgage 559 503 — 111 — Home equity — — — — 44 Consumer 1,240 623 842 621 374 Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest 1,838 1,795 1,151 1,324 1,363 Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1] Real estate: Residential mortgage 1,845 2,030 2,006 2,751 3,768 Commercial mortgage 886 925 965 1,004 1,043 Consumer 62 69 76 83 92 Total restructured loans still accruing interest 2,793 3,024 3,047 3,838 4,903 Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest $ 9,882 $ 9,039 $ 9,181 $ 10,498 $ 12,147 Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.12 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.12 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.24 % Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs: Balance at beginning of quarter $ 4,220 $ 4,983 $ 5,336 $ 5,881 $ 7,237 Additions 2,162 1,072 1,881 1,659 1,375 Reductions: Payments (198 ) (329 ) (285 ) (1,598 ) (933 ) Return to accrual status (44 ) (616 ) (979 ) (38 ) (1,034 ) Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments (889 ) (890 ) (970 ) (568 ) (764 ) Total reductions (1,131 ) (1,835 ) (2,234 ) (2,204 ) (2,731 ) Balance at end of quarter $ 5,251 $ 4,220 $ 4,983 $ 5,336 $ 5,881 [1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement were applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. This relief ended on January 1, 2022. These loan modifications were not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9 Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): ACL at beginning of period $ 64,382 $ 65,211 $ 64,754 $ 68,097 $ 74,587 $ 68,097 $ 83,269 Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans [1] 1,032 731 1,456 (2,931 ) (7,417 ) 288 (14,323 ) Charge-offs: Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other 678 550 487 254 379 1,969 1,723 Consumer 1,881 1,912 1,390 1,216 952 6,399 4,402 Total charge-offs 2,559 2,462 1,877 1,470 1,331 8,368 6,125 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other 210 220 215 350 358 995 1,004 Real estate: Construction — 14 62 — 1,159 76 1,159 Residential mortgage 133 14 36 112 13 295 358 Home equity — 36 — — — 36 9 Commercial mortgage — — — — — — 73 Consumer 540 618 565 596 728 2,319 2,673 Total recoveries 883 902 878 1,058 2,258 3,721 5,276 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,676 1,560 999 412 (927 ) 4,647 849 ACL at end of period $ 63,738 $ 64,382 $ 65,211 $ 64,754 $ 68,097 $ 63,738 $ 68,097 Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,498,800 $ 5,355,088 $ 5,221,300 $ 5,114,260 $ 5,073,069 $ 5,298,573 $ 5,071,516 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.03 % (0.07 ) % 0.09 % 0.02 % [1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.