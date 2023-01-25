Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Observe Prominent CAGR Growth of 8.55% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare supply chain management market which was USD 2.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.43 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market " from Data Bridge Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market business document provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global market. Crucial information to grow or establish a business such as competitive situation and trends, concentration rates, expansion, mergers and acquisitions, is also provided in this industry report. The report has sections which are prepared by keeping in mind the market at regional, worldwide and country level. Healthcare Supply Chain Management marketing report also highlights the market share study as well as estimates the role of industrial growth and advancement.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare supply chain management market which was USD 2.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.43 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Get a Sample PDF of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Market Overview:

The supply chain for pharmaceutical products is crucial in the healthcare business for guaranteeing a high standard of care for patients and appropriate medicine supplies for pharmacies. In terms of cost, it's estimated that supply contributes for 25-30% of hospital operating expenses. As a result, this must be controlled efficiently in order to meet both service and cost goals.

Healthcare systems and processes are crucial to a society's ability to meet its healthcare needs. When it comes to the operation of hospitals, it is common to see certain resources squandered and delays at various levels and periods as a result of patients seeing several providers dispersed over multiple sites.

Opportunities

The medical supply chain management market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, thanks to rising demand for cloud-based solutions, increased pharmaceutical and software company collaboration, improvements in the supply chain management product portfolio, and the emergence of technological advancements in the healthcare supply chain.

Report Investment: Know the Pros

Besides assessing real time developments and triggers, this section of the report also presents notable past highlights that accelerated growth in this Market.

A well scouted presentation of all the crucial segments that collectively harness maximum profit building in global Market

A detailed account of crucial market developments, potential investment bays as well as evaluation of successful business decisions that guide profitable business outcome

A clear depiction of market specific dynamics, competitor analysis as well as gauging competition intensity

Top Leading Key Players of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market:

MEDICAL Information Technology Inc. (U.S)

SAP (Germany)

CPSI (U.S)

Meta (U.S)

Elinext (U.S)

EPIC Systems Corporation (U.S)

INFOR (U.S)

Cognizant (U.S)

Oracle (U.S)

Jag products LLC (U.S)

Allscripts Healthcare LLC (U.S)

Optum Inc. (U.S)

Cerner Corporation (U.S)

Change Healthcare (U.S)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

athenahealth (U.S)

eClinicalWorks (U.S)

Access Full Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Critical Insights Related to the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Key Growth Drivers

Rising pressure on healthcare providers

In the forecast period of 2022-2029, rising demand for cloud-based solutions, prevalence of funds from organisations, rising pressure on healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency, growing number of unique device identification (UDI) initiatives by the FDA, and increasing drug counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the factors that will likely accelerate the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market. On the other hand, the widespread use of mobile-based solutions, as well as the use of artificial intelligence and analytics, as well as block chain management, will increase different opportunities, resulting in the expansion of the healthcare supply chain management market over the projection period.

Expanding acceptance of supply chain management solutions

To enable efficient delivery of services and procedures, the software promotes and supports transparency between primary, ancillary care, and non-acute care providers. Hospitals and medical practises can use healthcare supply chain management software to comply with regulations and provide value-based care. The expanding acceptance of supply chain management solutions, including hardware and software, in emerging economies is boosting the market for healthcare supply chain management.

Expanding data in the healthcare sector

The expansion of the healthcare supply chain management industry is being aided by expanding data in the healthcare sector, improvements in the supply chain network of manufacturers, and growing acceptance of supply chain management solutions, including hardware and software, in emerging nations. A healthcare facility's supply chain management (SCM) processes must be updated.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentations:

Component

Software and Services

Planning and Procurement

Inventory and Warehousing

Hardware

Barcode and Barcode Scanners

RFID Tags and Readers

Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

End-User

Healthcare Manufactures

Healthcare Providers

Distributors and Retailers

Logistic Companies

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare supply chain management market due to the growing number of unique device identification initiative along with prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the availability of mobile based healthcare solutions along with technical advancement.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market , By Component

7. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Deployment

8. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By End-User

9. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Region

10. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, Company Landscape

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Questionnaire

14. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents, Here at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market , By Mode of Operation Outlook (Centralized systems, Decentralized systems), End User Outlook (Independent pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, Long-term care centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmacy-inventory-management-software-solutions-and-cabinets-market

Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market , By Product and Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, Healthcare Information Technology Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Providers, Payers) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-it-market

North America Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market , By Product Type (HCIT Outsourcing Market, Payer, Operational, Life Sciences, Infrastructure), End User (Healthcare Provider System, Health Insurance, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-healthcare-it-outsourcing-market

North America Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market , By Product and Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Providers, Payers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-healthcare-it-market

Healthcare 3D Printing Market , By Modality (Standalone, Integrated), Components (Material, Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Bioprinting, Droplet Deposition/Extrusion-Based Technologies, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), 3DP/Adhesion Bonding/Binder Jetting, Others), Application (Medical, Surgical, Pharmaceutical, Others), Medical Specialty (Orthopedics, Dental, Cardiovascular, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF), Neurosurgery, Oncology, Others), End User (Medical and Surgical Centers, Research Centers and Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-3d-printing-market

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market , By Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non Cold Chain Logistics), Component (Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components), Procedure (Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, Handling Systems), Application (Chemical Pharma, Bio-Pharma, Specialized Pharma), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact Us