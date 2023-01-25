Amesite Launches Case Study Video Highlighting the Delivery of Successful, Full Scale, Global Enterprise Learning Solution for EWIE Group of Companies

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today it launched a case study video highlighting the delivery of a successful, full scale, global enterprise learning solution for EWIE Group of Companies (EGC).

The case study video features Kasey Braun, Training and Quality Manager at EGC. “Amesite’s technology relieves administrative headaches and ultimately allows us to do our jobs well,” said Mr. Braun. “The intuitive dashboards and powerful analytics tools make managing and upskilling teams all over the world simple.”

“Amesite has demonstrated the ability to efficiently scale corporate learning programs globally – and enabled outstanding learning outcomes,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite. “We act as a true partner to our Customers, and actually take responsibility for our performance, which is unique in our edtech markets. We look forward to working with many more companies to scale their learning with excellence.”

The Association for Talent Development reports that organizations spend an average of $1,252 per employee on training and development initiatives [1].

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

About EWIE Group of Companies (EGC)

EGC is a supplier group providing manufacturing and supply chain management services. It is comprised of the following businesses:

Azoth: A leader in customized mass production of small complex metal parts using 3D printing technology. www.azoth3D.com 

EGC Supply: An ecommerce platform enabling b2b transactions to reduce spend and transaction costs. www.egcsupply.com 

EWIE: A global leader in providing supply chain process optimization solutions for metalworking tools and chemicals. www.ewie.com 

PSMI: A global leader in providing facilities management and supply chain management services to improve operational efficiencies and reduce spend. www.psmicorp.com 

GS&S: A gage and measurement management business providing quality management and consulting services. www.gsnscorp.com 

SourcePro: A market leader in providing MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operating goods) supply solutions and Inventory management solutions. www.sourcepro.com 

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Petraglia

TraDigital IR

(917) 633-8980

christine@tradigitalir.com

Sources

[1] https://www.edume.com/blog/cost-of-training-a-new-employee


