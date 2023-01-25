springbig Partners With COMBASE’s KORONA POS to Launch Loyalty Integration Feature

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today introduced a new integration with KORONA POS , the leading cloud point-of-sale (“POS”) solution for small business to enterprises, from software vendor COMBASE.



KORONA POS and springbig’s bidirectional integration will allow merchants to apply and award loyalty offerings directly from KORONA POS at checkout. Merchants will also be able to enroll new members into the loyalty program from either the POS or one of Springbig's many enrollment tools. The Company’s marketing platform seamlessly integrates with KORONA POS to provide marketing segmentation based on sales data. This allows highly targeted and strategic campaigns to drive business and reach consumers in a highly personalized way.

KORONA POS is an all-in-one integrative solution trusted by thousands of merchants aiming to grow and scale their businesses with ease. The POS platform offers a variety of integrations, including streamlined advanced inventory and data reporting, to meet the needs of business owners from a wide range of industries. KORONA POS also helps businesses stay in compliance through its Metrc-integrated track and trace system.

“KORONA POS is a distinctive and dynamic platform that has helped a variety of businesses, ranging from amusement parks to vape shops,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Launching this integration with KORONA POS will benefit merchants and customers alike. Merchants can build smarter, more innovative campaigns to reach consumers and elevate their business, while providing a better shopping experience and a more welcoming marketplace for consumers.”

“KORONA POS is driven by its ambition to provide small businesses and enterprises with the tools they need to succeed,” said Till Frier, CEO of COMBASE. “Our goals align perfectly with springbig as they remain committed to improving and simplifying the cannabis shopping experience across North America. We are excited to see how our clients use this integration to build their businesses and connect with their patrons now and into the future.”

springbig has a track record of working with reputable partners to offer various integration features. In 2022, the Company celebrated the launch of integrations with Greenline, Tymber and Olla. KORONA POS is the first POS platform to launch an integration feature with springbig in 2023. For more information regarding springbig's latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About COMBASE USA

COMBASE USA is the proud developer of KORONA POS. The advanced cloud-based point of sale software has served the European market for decades and the U.S. market since 2011. You can find the solutions in thousands of businesses across the world in various industries, including retail, attractions, quick-service restaurants, and more.

As a POS-first solution, KORONA POS offers the cannabis industry a unique set of tools that so many dispensaries currently lack. From inventory management and traceability to loss prevention and cash journals, the software is built for far more than managing the checkout process. Plus, with advanced analytics and reporting, 24/7 customer support, and speedy, reliable transactions, cannabis businesses get more security and efficiency with the system.

For more info, check out https://koronapos.com/ and sign up for a free trial or product demo to see exactly how the system will look at your business.