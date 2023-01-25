Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,557 in the last 365 days.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes M.O.B.A. Network to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced M.O.B.A. Network (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: MOBA; OTCQX: MOBNF), the owner of a network of web-based gaming communities, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. M.O.B.A. Network upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

M.O.B.A. Network begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MOBNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

In a comment, M.O.B.A.'s CEO, Björn Mannerqvist, says:
"We are seeing increasing interest in M.O.B.A. from North American investors and are pleased to enable these investors to trade in the stock. By trading on OTCQX, we facilitate international investors and institutions considering exposure to our shares. Being on OTCQX also opens up opportunities for M.O.B.A. to be present in capital markets in the US and provides greater opportunities to acquire companies with an equity component."

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About M.O.B.A. Network
MOBA Network acquires, develops, and operates gaming communities on the global market for gamers and e-sports. The group owns a network of web-based gaming communities, such as MOBAfire.com and ResetEra.com, and the YouTube network Union For Gamers. The company's business areas consist of advertising sales on the company's websites and video sales through the YouTube network. The business is conducted through the Swedish parent company and its subsidiaries based in North America.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OTC Markets Group Welcomes M.O.B.A. Network to OTCQX

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.