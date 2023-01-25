Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased to $0.17 per Share

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $17.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.60%; return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 18.50%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 20.17%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $17.9 million; or $0.62 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.67%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 19.31%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 21.05%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.12%
  • Net interest margin expanded 45 basis points to 4.10%

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $17.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We had an excellent fourth quarter to complete 2022, thanks to growth in average earning assets, expanded net interest margin and solid non-interest income, resulting in increased book value and tangible book value per share. We expect to deliver good results again for our shareholders in 2023. We are excited to close the pending merger with Town and Country Financial Corporation (‘Town and Country’) during the first quarter, which will add scale and efficiency, generate profitable growth and enhance the long-term value of our company. Town and Country has a long history in their markets and is a high performing bank – we look forward to teaming up to build future success.”

“While the economy faces a lot of uncertainty, we are confident in our ability to manage through challenging times. Our bank has a strong foundation, with a proven executive team, an established core deposit base and a conservative, well-diversified loan portfolio.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $17.9 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $15.9 million, or $0.55 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022, and adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.49 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables).

Cash Dividend

On January 24, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company’s common stock (the “Dividend”). The Dividend is payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share.

Mr. Drake noted, “We are very pleased that our strong financial performance and capital ratios have enabled us to further increase our quarterly cash dividend while maintaining sufficient capital to support the continued growth of the Company.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $42.2 million, an increase of 12.8% from $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, with the yield on loans increasing 70 basis points to 5.61%, while the cost of funds only increased 11 basis points to 0.28%. Contributing to the increased loan interest income were higher nonaccrual interest recoveries which totaled $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 28.4% from $32.9 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, a more favorable asset mix, and nonaccrual interest recoveries. Partially offsetting these improvements was a decrease in PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income which totaled $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, nonaccrual interest recoveries totaled $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.10%, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets. The contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries to net interest margin was 13 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1 basis point during the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, acquired loan discount accretion contributed 2 basis points to net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2 basis points during the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.17%. This increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable mix of interest-earning assets. Nonaccrual interest recoveries contributed 5 basis points to net interest margin, and acquired loan discount accretion contributed 6 basis points to net interest margin, during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.9 million, a decrease of 4.2% from $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the fourth quarter 2022 results including a negative $0.3 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, while the third quarter of 2022 included a positive $0.4 million MSR fair value adjustment. Partially offsetting this decline was a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily due to increased farmland brokerage service fees.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 15.7% from $9.4 million. The decline was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 results included a positive $0.3 million MSR fair value adjustment.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27.5 million, a 14.6% increase from $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $2.6 million accrual related to pending legal matters, a $0.5 million increase in salaries expense, and a $0.4 million increase in benefits expense driven by higher medical benefit costs.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 12.8% from $24.4 million, also primarily attributable to the accrual for pending legal matters and increased salaries and benefits expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.62 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $2.58 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.50 billion at December 31, 2021. The $40.3 million increase in total loans from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to growth in the multi-family and commercial and industrial categories. The $26.1 million increase in commercial and industrial loans was driven primarily by higher balances on lines of credit across a variety of industries.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.59 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $3.64 billion at September 30, 2022 and $3.74 billion at December 31, 2021. The $56.4 million decrease from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to lower balances maintained in public funds and business accounts, while balances maintained in retail accounts remained nearly unchanged.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared with $3.2 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, and $2.8 million, or 0.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The negative provision was primarily due to $0.9 million of net recoveries, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in required reserves, resulting primarily from the increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company had net recoveries of $0.9 million, or (0.14)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.97% of total loans and 1,175% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.97% of total loans and 782% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard. Management is finalizing macroeconomic conditions and forecast assumptions to be used in our CECL model; however, we expect the initial allowance for credit losses and the reserve for unfunded commitments together to be approximately 25% to 50% above the existing allowance for loan loss levels. When finalized, this one-time increase will be recorded, net of tax, as an adjustment to beginning retained earnings. Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company’s prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2023. The new Program will be in effect until January 1, 2024 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock.

Pending Acquisition of Town and Country

On August 23, 2022, HBT and Town and Country, the holding company for Town and Country Bank, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire Town and Country and Town and Country Bank. The acquisition will further enhance HBT’s footprint in Central Illinois as well as expand HBT’s footprint into metro-east St. Louis. Acquisition-related expenses were $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.5 million during the third quarter of 2022. The acquisition is expected to close on February 1, 2023.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 58 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.3 billion, total loans of $2.6 billion, and total deposits of $3.6 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) the risk that a condition to closing of the pending Town and Country transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the pending transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; (xiv) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; (xv) the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; (xvi) the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Town and Country into those of HBT; (xvii) the effects of the merger on HBT’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; and (xviii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, HBT Financial and Town and Country filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of HBT Financial that includes a proxy statement of Town and Country and a prospectus of HBT Financial that has been distributed to the stockholders of Town and Country. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT Financial or Town and Country may file with the SEC and/or send to Town and Country’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. TOWN AND COUNTRY’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT FINANCIAL OR TOWN AND COUNTRY OR DISTRIBUTED TO TOWN AND COUNTRY STOCKHOLDERS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT FINANCIAL, TOWN AND COUNTRY AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors can obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT Financial and Town and Country with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT Financial are available free of charge from HBT Financial’s website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT Financial’s Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(888) 897-2276


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                                   
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
       2022
   2022   2021
   2022
   2021
  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Interest and dividend income   $ 44,948     $ 39,014     $ 34,355     $ 153,054     $ 128,223    
Interest expense     2,765       1,624       1,496       7,180       5,820    
Net interest income     42,183       37,390       32,859       145,874       122,403    
Provision for loan losses     (653 )     386       (843 )     (706 )     (8,077 )  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     42,836       37,004       33,702       146,580       130,480    
Noninterest income     7,889       8,234       9,354       34,717       37,328    
Noninterest expense     27,510       23,998       24,381       99,507       91,246    
Income before income tax expense     23,215       21,240       18,675       81,790       76,562    
Income tax expense     6,058       5,613       5,081       21,317       20,291    
Net income   $ 17,157     $ 15,627     $ 13,594     $ 60,473     $ 56,271    
                                   
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.60     $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 2.09     $ 2.02    
Earnings per share - Diluted     0.59       0.54       0.47       2.09       2.02    
                                   
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 17,903     $ 15,856     $ 14,160     $ 59,822     $ 56,840    
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (1)     0.62       0.55       0.49       2.07       2.04    
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)     0.62       0.55       0.49       2.07       2.04    
                                   
Book value per share   $ 13.13     $ 12.49     $ 14.21                
Tangible book value per share (1)     12.08       11.43       13.13                
                                   
Shares of common stock outstanding     28,752,626       28,752,626       28,986,061                
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     28,752,626       28,787,662       29,036,164       28,853,697       27,795,806    
                                   
SUMMARY RATIOS                                  
Net interest margin *     4.10   %   3.65   %   3.17   %   3.54   %   3.18   %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)(2)     4.17       3.72       3.22       3.60       3.23    
                                   
Efficiency ratio     54.66   %   52.07   %   57.15   %   54.62   %   56.46   %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)(2)     53.91       51.31       56.47       53.87       55.76    
                                   
Loan to deposit ratio     73.05   %   70.81   %   66.87   %            
                                   
Return on average assets *     1.60   %   1.47   %   1.26   %   1.42   %   1.41   %
Return on average stockholders’ equity *     18.50       16.27       13.15       15.78       14.81    
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)     20.17       17.70       14.24       17.15       15.95    
                                   
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)     1.67   %   1.49   %   1.32   %   1.40   %   1.43   %
Adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity * (1)     19.31       16.51       13.70       15.61       14.95    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)     21.05       17.96       14.83       16.97       16.12    
                                   
CAPITAL                                  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     16.45   %   16.34   %   16.88   %            
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     14.41       14.26       14.66                
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     13.25       13.08       13.37                
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.58       10.44       9.84                
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets     8.83       8.52       9.55                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.18       7.85       8.89                
                                   
ASSET QUALITY                                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses     (0.14 ) %   0.01   %   0.01   %   (0.08 ) %   (0.01 ) %
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.97       0.97       0.96                
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.08       0.12       0.11                
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.12       0.14       0.14                


*   Annualized measure.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
       2022
   2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Loans, including fees:                              
Taxable   $ 35,839     $ 29,855     $ 27,884     $ 120,343     $ 103,900  
Federally tax exempt     952       842       662       3,135       2,384  
Securities:                              
Taxable     6,421       6,635       4,625       23,368       16,948  
Federally tax exempt     1,184       1,207       1,017       4,569       4,400  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank     504       458       142       1,541       527  
Other interest and dividend income     48       17       25       98       64  
Total interest and dividend income     44,948       39,014       34,355       153,054       128,223  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits     849       587       651       2,511       2,472  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     10       9       11       36       34  
Borrowings     880       85       7       967       9  
Subordinated notes     470       470       470       1,879       1,879  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     556       473       357       1,787       1,426  
Total interest expense     2,765       1,624       1,496       7,180       5,820  
Net interest income     42,183       37,390       32,859       145,874       122,403  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     (653 )     386       (843 )     (706 )     (8,077 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     42,836       37,004       33,702       146,580       130,480  
                               
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Card income     2,642       2,569       2,518       10,329       9,734  
Wealth management fees     2,485       2,059       2,371       9,155       8,384  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,701       1,927       1,716       7,072       6,080  
Mortgage servicing     593       697       730       2,609       2,825  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (293 )     351       265       2,153       1,690  
Gains on sale of mortgage loans     194       354       927       1,461       5,846  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities     33       (107 )     33       (414 )     107  
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets     (122 )     (225 )     184       (314 )     310  
Gains (losses) on other assets     17       (31 )     (4 )     136       (723 )
Income on bank owned life insurance     42       41       41       164       41  
Other noninterest income     597       599       573       2,366       3,034  
Total noninterest income     7,889       8,234       9,354       34,717       37,328  
                               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries     13,278       12,752       12,486       51,767       48,972  
Employee benefits     2,126       1,771       1,964       8,325       6,513  
Occupancy of bank premises     1,893       1,979       1,777       7,673       6,788  
Furniture and equipment     633       668       793       2,476       2,676  
Data processing     2,167       1,631       2,153       7,441       7,329  
Marketing and customer relations     867       880       1,085       3,803       3,376  
Amortization of intangible assets     140       243       255       873       1,054  
FDIC insurance     276       302       280       1,164       1,043  
Loan collection and servicing     278       336       219       1,049       1,317  
Foreclosed assets     33       97       204       293       908  
Other noninterest expense     5,819       3,339       3,165       14,643       11,270  
Total noninterest expense     27,510       23,998       24,381       99,507       91,246  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE     23,215       21,240       18,675       81,790       76,562  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     6,058       5,613       5,081       21,317       20,291  
NET INCOME   $ 17,157     $ 15,627     $ 13,594     $ 60,473     $ 56,271  
                               
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.60     $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 2.09     $ 2.02  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.59     $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 2.09     $ 2.02  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING     28,752,626       28,787,662       29,036,164       28,853,697       27,795,806  
                                         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

                   
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2022
   2022
   2021
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 18,970     $ 22,169     $ 23,387  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     95,189       56,046       385,881  
Cash and cash equivalents     114,159       78,215       409,268  
                   
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks                 490  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value     843,524       853,740       942,168  
Debt securities held-to-maturity     541,600       546,694       336,185  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     3,029       2,996       3,443  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value     1,977       1,977       1,927  
Restricted stock, at cost     7,965       4,050       2,739  
Loans held for sale     615       2,297       4,942  
                   
Loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,620,253       2,579,928       2,499,689  
Allowance for loan losses     (25,333 )     (25,060 )     (23,936 )
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     2,594,920       2,554,868       2,475,753  
                   
Bank owned life insurance     7,557       7,515       7,393  
Bank premises and equipment, net     50,469       50,854       52,483  
Bank premises held for sale     235       281       1,452  
Foreclosed assets     3,030       2,637       3,278  
Goodwill     29,322       29,322       29,322  
Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,070       1,210       1,943  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value     10,147       10,440       7,994  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries     1,165       1,165       1,165  
Accrued interest receivable     19,506       16,881       14,901  
Other assets     47,461       48,182       17,408  
Total assets   $ 4,277,751     $ 4,213,324     $ 4,314,254  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 994,954     $ 1,017,710     $ 1,087,659  
Interest-bearing     2,592,070       2,625,733       2,650,526  
Total deposits     3,587,024       3,643,443       3,738,185  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     43,081       48,130       61,256  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     160,000       60,000        
Subordinated notes     39,395       39,376       39,316  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,780       37,763       37,714  
Other liabilities     32,822       25,539       25,902  
Total liabilities     3,900,102       3,854,251       3,902,373  
                   
Stockholders’ Equity                  
Common stock     293       293       293  
Surplus     222,783       222,436       220,891  
Retained earnings     236,021       223,495       194,132  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (71,759 )     (77,462 )     1,471  
Treasury stock at cost     (9,689 )     (9,689 )     (4,906 )
Total stockholders’ equity     377,649       359,073       411,881  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,277,751     $ 4,213,324     $ 4,314,254  
                   
SHARE INFORMATION                  
Shares of common stock outstanding     28,752,626       28,752,626       28,986,061  
                         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                   
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2022   2022   2021
    (dollars in thousands)
LOANS                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 266,757   $ 240,671   $ 286,946
Agricultural and farmland     237,746     245,234     247,796
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     218,503     226,524     234,544
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     713,202     718,089     684,023
Multi-family     287,865     260,630     263,911
Construction and land development     360,824     364,290     298,048
One-to-four family residential     338,253     328,667     327,837
Municipal, consumer, and other     197,103     195,823     156,584
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,620,253   $ 2,579,928   $ 2,499,689
                   
PPP LOANS (included above)                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 28   $ 65   $ 28,404
Agricultural and farmland             913
Municipal, consumer, and other             171
Total PPP Loans   $ 28   $ 65   $ 29,488


                   
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2022   2022   2021
    (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 994,954   $ 1,017,710   $ 1,087,659
Interest-bearing demand     1,139,150     1,131,284     1,105,949
Money market     555,425     584,202     583,198
Savings     634,527     641,139     633,171
Time     262,968     269,108     328,208
Total deposits   $ 3,587,024   $ 3,643,443   $ 3,738,185
                   


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Average             Average             Average            
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*  
    (dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                  
Loans   $ 2,600,746     $ 36,791   5.61 % $ 2,481,920     $ 30,697   4.91 % $ 2,432,025     $ 28,546   4.66 %
Securities     1,396,401       7,605   2.16     1,470,092       7,842   2.12     1,285,672       5,642   1.74  
Deposits with banks     76,507       504   2.61     105,030       458   1.73     392,729       142   0.14  
Other     5,607       48   3.37     2,936       17   2.25     4,821       25   2.10  
Total interest-earning assets     4,079,261     $ 44,948   4.37 %   4,059,978     $ 39,014   3.81 %   4,115,247     $ 34,355   3.31 %
Allowance for loan losses     (25,404 )               (24,717 )               (24,826 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     188,844                 173,461                 176,242              
Total assets   $ 4,242,701               $ 4,208,722               $ 4,266,663              
                                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                         
Liabilities                                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,125,877     $ 177   0.06 % $ 1,137,072     $ 144   0.05 % $ 1,061,481     $ 145   0.05 %
Money market     572,718       379   0.26     577,388       203   0.14     589,396       158   0.11  
Savings     640,668       53   0.03     649,752       53   0.03     630,489       53   0.03  
Time     266,117       240   0.36     271,870       187   0.27     322,800       295   0.36  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,605,380       849   0.13     2,636,082       587   0.09     2,604,166       651   0.10  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     51,703       10   0.08     50,427       9   0.07     56,861       11   0.08  
Borrowings     92,120       880   3.79     11,967       85   2.80     5,309       7   0.57  
Subordinated notes     39,384       470   4.73     39,365       470   4.73     39,305       470   4.74  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,770       556   5.84     37,755       473   4.97     37,704       357   3.76  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,826,357     $ 2,765   0.39 %   2,775,596     $ 1,624   0.23 %   2,743,345     $ 1,496   0.22 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,023,355                 1,031,407                 1,087,468              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     25,078                 20,736                 25,660              
Total liabilities     3,874,790                 3,827,739                 3,856,473              
Stockholders’ Equity     367,911                 380,983                 410,190              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,242,701               $ 4,208,722               $ 4,266,663              
                                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)         $ 42,183   4.10 %       $ 37,390   3.65 %       $ 32,859   3.17 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           698   0.07           674   0.07           514   0.05  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)         $ 42,881   4.17 %       $ 38,064   3.72 %       $ 33,373   3.22 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.98 %             3.58 %             3.09 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,252,904               $ 1,284,382               $ 1,371,902              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.44                 1.46                 1.50              
Cost of total deposits               0.09 %             0.06 %             0.07 %
Cost of funds               0.28               0.17               0.15  


*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                                   
    Year Ended  
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Average           Average          
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost  
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                  
Loans   $ 2,514,549     $ 123,478   4.91 % $ 2,271,544     $ 106,284   4.68 %
Securities     1,403,016       27,937   1.99     1,148,900       21,348   1.86  
Deposits with banks     197,030       1,541   0.78     422,828       527   0.12  
Other     3,529       98   2.77     3,201       64   2.01  
Total interest-earning assets     4,118,124     $ 153,054   3.72 %   3,846,473     $ 128,223   3.33 %
Allowance for loan losses     (24,703 )               (27,999 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     176,427                 162,064              
Total assets   $ 4,269,848               $ 3,980,538              
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,141,402     $ 607   0.05 % $ 1,024,888     $ 518   0.05 %
Money market     582,514       813   0.14     521,366       437   0.08  
Savings     650,385       208   0.03     595,887       188   0.03  
Time     283,232       883   0.31     295,788       1,329   0.45  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,657,533       2,511   0.09     2,437,929       2,472   0.10  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     51,554       36   0.07     50,104       34   0.07  
Borrowings     26,468       967   3.65     1,653       9   0.54  
Subordinated notes     39,355       1,879   4.77     39,275       1,879   4.78  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,746       1,787   4.73     37,680       1,426   3.79  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,812,656     $ 7,180   0.26 %   2,566,641     $ 5,820   0.23 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,051,187                 1,004,757              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     22,688                 29,060              
Total liabilities     3,886,531                 3,600,458              
Stockholders’ Equity     383,317                 380,080              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,269,848                 3,980,538              
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)         $ 145,874   3.54 %       $ 122,403   3.18 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           2,499   0.06           2,028   0.05  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)         $ 148,373   3.60 %       $ 124,431   3.23 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.46 %             3.10 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,305,468               $ 1,279,832              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.46                 1.50              
Cost of total deposits               0.07 %             0.07 %
Cost of funds               0.19               0.16  


(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

                     
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
    2022   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                    
Nonaccrual   $ 2,155   $ 3,206   $ 2,763  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)     1         16  
Total nonperforming loans     2,156     3,206     2,779  
Foreclosed assets     3,030     2,637     3,278  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,186   $ 5,843   $ 6,057  
                     
Allowance for loan losses   $ 25,333   $ 25,060   $ 23,936  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,620,253     2,579,928     2,499,689  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                    
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.97 %   0.97 %   0.96 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     1,175.55     781.66     866.30  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     1,175.00     781.66     861.32  
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.08     0.12     0.11  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.08     0.12     0.11  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.12     0.14     0.14  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses, and foreclosed assets     0.20     0.23     0.24  


(1)   Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $145 thousand, $22 thousand, and $32 thousand as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
       2022
   2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
  
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES   (dollars in thousands)  
Beginning balance   $ 25,060     $ 24,734     $ 24,861     $ 23,936     $ 31,838    
Provision     (653 )     386       (843 )     (706 )     (8,077 )  
Charge-offs     (169 )     (222 )     (539 )     (684 )     (1,414 )  
Recoveries     1,095       162       457       2,787       1,589    
Ending balance   $ 25,333     $ 25,060     $ 23,936     $ 25,333     $ 23,936    
                                 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (926 )   $ 60     $ 82     $ (2,103 )   $ (175 )  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,600,746       2,481,920       2,432,025       2,514,549       2,271,544    
                                 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *     (0.14 ) %   0.01   %   0.01   %   (0.08 ) %   (0.01 ) %


*   Annualized measure.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
       2022
   2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net income   $ 17,157     $ 15,627     $ 13,594     $ 60,473     $ 56,271    
Adjustments:                                
Acquisition expenses     (630 )     (462 )     (879 )     (1,092 )     (1,416 )  
Branch closure expenses                             (748 )  
Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch premises           (38 )           141          
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (293 )     351       265       2,153       1,690    
Total adjustments     (923 )     (149 )     (614 )     1,202       (474 )  
Tax effect of adjustments     177       (80 )     48       (551 )     (95 )  
Less adjustments, after tax effect     (746 )     (229 )     (566 )     651       (569 )  
Adjusted net income   $ 17,903     $ 15,856     $ 14,160     $ 59,822     $ 56,840    
                                 
Average assets   $ 4,242,701     $ 4,208,722     $ 4,266,663     $ 4,269,848     $ 3,980,538    
                                 
Return on average assets *     1.60   %   1.47   %   1.26   %   1.42   %   1.41   %
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.67       1.49       1.32       1.40       1.43    


*   Annualized measure.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
       2022
   2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:                              
Net income   $ 17,157     $ 15,627     $ 13,594     $ 60,473     $ 56,271  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (20 )     (17 )     (23 )     (71 )     (104 )
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 17,137     $ 15,610     $ 13,571     $ 60,402     $ 56,167  
                               
Adjusted net income   $ 17,903     $ 15,856     $ 14,160     $ 59,822     $ 56,840  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (21 )     (17 )     (24 )     (70 )     (105 )
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 17,882     $ 15,839     $ 14,136     $ 59,752     $ 56,735  
                               
Denominator:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding     28,752,626       28,787,662       29,036,164       28,853,697       27,795,806  
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units     91,905       72,643       27,577       65,619       15,487  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     28,844,531       28,860,305       29,063,741       28,919,316       27,811,293  
                               
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.60     $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 2.09     $ 2.02  
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.59     $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 2.09     $ 2.02  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.62     $ 0.55     $ 0.49     $ 2.07     $ 2.04  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.62     $ 0.55     $ 0.49     $ 2.07     $ 2.04  


(1)   The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
       2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest income   $ 42,183   $ 37,390   $ 32,859   $ 145,874   $ 122,403  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     698     674     514     2,499     2,028  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 42,881   $ 38,064   $ 33,373   $ 148,373   $ 124,431  
                                 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest margin *     4.10 %   3.65 %   3.17 %   3.54 %   3.18 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.07     0.07     0.05     0.06     0.05  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)     4.17 %   3.72 %   3.22 %   3.60 %   3.23 %
                                 
Average interest-earning assets   $ 4,079,261   $ 4,059,978   $ 4,115,247   $ 4,118,124   $ 3,846,473  


*   Annualized measure.
(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
       2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                                
Total noninterest expense   $ 27,510   $ 23,998   $ 24,381   $ 99,507   $ 91,246  
Less: amortization of intangible assets     140     243     255     873     1,054  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 27,370   $ 23,755   $ 24,126   $ 98,634   $ 90,192  
                                 
Net interest income   $ 42,183   $ 37,390   $ 32,859   $ 145,874   $ 122,403  
Total noninterest income     7,889     8,234     9,354     34,717     37,328  
Operating revenue     50,072     45,624     42,213     180,591     159,731  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     698     674     514     2,499     2,028  
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 50,770   $ 46,298   $ 42,727   $ 183,090   $ 161,759  
                                 
Efficiency ratio     54.66 %   52.07 %   57.15 %   54.62 %   56.46 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)     53.91     51.31     56.47     53.87     55.76  


(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

                     
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
    2022   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible common equity                    
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 377,649   $ 359,073   $ 411,881  
Less: Goodwill     29,322     29,322     29,322  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,070     1,210     1,943  
Tangible common equity   $ 347,257   $ 328,541   $ 380,616  
                     
Tangible assets                    
Total assets   $ 4,277,751   $ 4,213,324   $ 4,314,254  
Less: Goodwill     29,322     29,322     29,322  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,070     1,210     1,943  
Tangible assets   $ 4,247,359   $ 4,182,792   $ 4,282,989  
                     
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets     8.83 %   8.52 %   9.55 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.18     7.85     8.89  
                     
Shares of common stock outstanding     28,752,626     28,752,626     28,986,061  
                     
Book value per share   $ 13.13   $ 12.49   $ 14.21  
Tangible book value per share     12.08     11.43     13.13  
                     


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
       2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Average tangible common equity                                
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 367,911   $ 380,983   $ 410,190   $ 383,317   $ 380,080  
Less: Goodwill     29,322     29,322     29,322     29,322     25,057  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     1,134     1,356     2,092     1,480     2,333  
Average tangible common equity   $ 337,455   $ 350,305   $ 378,776   $ 352,515   $ 352,690  
                                 
Net income   $ 17,157   $ 15,627   $ 13,594   $ 60,473   $ 56,271  
Adjusted net income     17,903     15,856     14,160     59,822     56,840  
                                 
Return on average stockholders’ equity *     18.50 %   16.27 %   13.15 %   15.78 %   14.81 %
Return on average tangible common equity *     20.17     17.70     14.24     17.15     15.95  
                                 
Adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity *     19.31 %   16.51 %   13.70 %   15.61 %   14.95 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     21.05     17.96     14.83     16.97     16.12  


*   Annualized measure.


HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

