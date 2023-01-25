Telesat Launches National Fellowship Program for Indigenous Youth

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the launch of its national Fellowship for Indigenous Youth program. The Fellowship will provide scholarships for Indigenous students to pursue their studies and advance their careers in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, plus gain meaningful, hands-on working experience during paid internship placements at Telesat.



Today, less than 2% of Indigenous Canadians work in STEM occupations. This program will help reduce barriers to education and provide impactful learning and career opportunities in the space sector. Telesat will award two Indigenous students with $5,000 scholarships, $15,000 stipends, and 8-month paid internships at one of Telesat’s cutting-edge teleport facilities in Alberta, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, or Quebec.

“Increasing gender and cultural diversity leads to greater collaboration and innovation, and is key to Telesat’s long-term success and growth,” stated France Teasdale, Telesat’s Vice President of People and Human Resources. “Through this program, Fellowship awardees will learn invaluable technical skills in satellite, telecom and engineering, which can lead to sustained change for Indigenous youth and their communities across Canada.”

The Hon. Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor stated “Telesat’s new national Fellowship for Indigenous Youth program is an excellent example of the importance of increasing diversity across all sectors of our economy. Indigenous youth will gain the skills and experience necessary in STEM to advance in Canada’s space sector through this fellowship, and our government is a proud supporter of this initiative.”

Scholarship Partners Canada (SPC), a division of Universities Canada, will administer Telesat’s Fellowship for Indigenous Youth Program and select a committee of Canadian University representatives and an Indigenous-led application review committee. The candidate evaluation criteria will include academic performance, quality/relevance of a written essay, reference letters, relevance of academic and professional experience, and interview performance.

Scholarship applications are being accepted until 1:00 pm ET on March 30, 2023. For more information on the scholarship program, eligibility and application, visit https://www.telesat.com/indigenous-fellowship.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.



