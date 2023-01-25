Submit Release
embecta opens new global headquarters in Parsippany, N.J.

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world following its April 1, 2022, spinoff from Becton, Dickinson and Company (“BD”), today held a grand opening ceremony at its new global headquarters office at 300 Kimball Drive, Suite 300, in Parsippany, N.J. The site will be home to members of the leadership team, global support functions and the North America commercial organization. embecta has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide.

“With a number of our employees currently making their homes in New Jersey, the ability to tap into one of the nation’s most significant concentrations of highly-educated, experienced medical technology talent, and easy access to international airports and interstate highways, we see Parsippany as the ideal location to establish our worldwide headquarters,” said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, president and chief executive officer, embecta. “We are a new company, but our roots in New Jersey go back nearly 100 years when, as part of BD, we developed the first dedicated insulin syringe in 1924. We’re looking forward to advancing that legacy as we continue to develop and provide solutions that make life better for people living with diabetes.”

The 55,600-square-foot office suite is designed to give employees the tools and flexibility they need to collaborate both in-person and on a global scale as they work with geographically dispersed teams to meet the needs of customers in over 100 countries. In addition to ample open workspace, the suite features numerous spaces for collaboration with the latest video conferencing technology, huddle rooms, and reservable private spaces, as well as a showroom for product demonstrations and on-site customer meetings. CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been embecta’s partner in choosing, designing and building out the office.

“We’re pleased that embecta has chosen to make a long-term commitment to New Jersey, adding to the roster of life sciences and medical technology companies that make the core of the Garden State’s innovation economy,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Diabetes is one of the world’s most pressing health care issues, with an enormous cost burden and a societal impact that extends to friends, loved ones and caregivers. embecta’s vision of a life unlimited by diabetes is closely aligned with our own efforts to invest in, and expand, the state’s public health infrastructure.”

About embecta
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

