Phosphorus Appoints Martin LeRoy as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus, the leading provider of proactive and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced the appointment of Martin LeRoy as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, LeRoy will oversee Phosphorus’s growth efforts, as the company expands rapidly in new industries and markets with expectations for record annual recurring revenue expansion again this year.



LeRoy has over 27 years of experience as a senior finance professional and most recently served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis for SailPoint. While at SailPoint, LeRoy played an important role increasing the company’s value from $1.3 billion to the company’s $6.9 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo. He also previously served as Director of Financial Planning & Analysis for PeopleAdmin, and served 15 years in senior finance roles at Intel Corporation.

“Martin is a talented business executive with a strong track record in managing high-growth companies,” said Chris Rouland, founder and CEO of Phosphorus. “We’re excited to have him join our leadership team and he will play an important role in helping us achieve our business goals as we enter an accelerated growth period.”

“Phosphorus is a remarkable company that truly has a unique position in the cybersecurity market,” LeRoy said. “There is no other company that has Phosphorus’s capabilities in proactive xIoT security, and it has extremely high growth prospects for the foreseeable future. I’m honored to join the company at this exciting time, and I look forward to achieving another year of record growth.”

Phosphorus is the industry’s only consolidated xIoT breach prevention solution, delivering state-of-the-art Attack Surface Management, Hardening and Remediation , and Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices – spanning both new and legacy devices. The company’s award-winning Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is currently deployed in Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and government networks.

Phosphorus has received several industry awards and recognitions, including the 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award, The Information’s “50 Most Promising Startups,” and it was named a finalist for Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2022 Baby Black Unicorn award.

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates.

