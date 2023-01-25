Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,525 in the last 365 days.

IBN Announces Launch of Public Relations Plus (PR+)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces the launch of Public Relations Plus (PR+), a bolt-on program designed to create momentum and deliver a positive impact for local, national and international organizations.

With 20+ years of successful corporate, consumer and lifestyle public relations experience, IBN’s PR team delivers consistently meaningful results. IBN gets client partners the attention they deserve by leveraging long-standing relationships with journalists and editors from various business, lifestyle and news outlets, including newspapers, magazines, radio, podcasts, blogs, websites and television programs.

With this New IBN PR+ solution, client partners receive:

  • Consultation to go over needs, goals and strategies
  • Targeted research and development with industry specific media lists featuring hundreds of journalists covering multiple industries
  • Pitch writing, development and distribution to crucial media contacts
  • Personal and direct outreach to important media associates
  • Full management of the interview process with all media interest, including preparation & accompaniment
  • Message development

The launch of PR+ continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, solutions and followers. For more than 17 years, IBN has maintained this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

“With PR+, IBN introduces a unique approach to public relations that includes amplifying coverage through thousands of downstream partners using our article syndication network. The relationships our company has formed give IBN a clear advantage as well as the opportunity to work alongside other firms in the public relations space,” stated Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Director of Communications. “This new solution builds on IBN’s commitment to guide companies toward their goals while effectively communicating progress with the investment community.”

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

IBN Announces Launch of Public Relations Plus (PR+)

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.