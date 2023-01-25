GZ6G Technologies Corp. Offers Exclusive Naming Rights to Brand Sponsors for Central Iowa's Premier Women's Sports Complex

/EIN News/ -- The Ultimate Amateur and Professional Sportsplex for Women's Sports in Central Iowa

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC) subsidiary Green Zebra Media is proud to announce the pre-opening phase for naming rights to the Project FastPitch Sportsplex, a state-of-the-art sports complex in Newton, Iowa.

The complex, which is set to break ground in the second quarter of 2023, and open to the public by the end of 2024, will feature 16 fields with state-of-the-art MONDO artificial turf, targeting NCAA regulation softball field size, 4 of which are indoor, and will be located right off of Interstate 80 with an estimated 11 million people passing by the sportsplex each year.

"This is the ultimate sportsplex for women's sports and we are excited to offer a brand, a company, or an agency, the opportunity to put their name on it," said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a brand to be associated with the empowerment of women's sports and reach a dedicated and passionate fan base."

Green Zebra Media’s sports marketing division will manage and secure all sponsorships and advertising rights for the project. The naming sponsor of the sportsplex will have their brand, or their company, prominently displayed throughout the facility, including on fields, cages, scoreboards, Wi-Fi portals, point of sale kiosks, and digital signage, reaching an estimated 1.5 million visitors each year.

"Our goal with this facility is to provide the best experience for the player, coach, recruiter, and the entire family," said Wally Pelds, Principal Partner of Fastpitch LLC. "Our hope is to make this a national-level facility that will change the lives of young women in fastpitch by providing opportunities for players that have been overlooked, as well as the opportunity to be seen."

If you are a brand, a company, or an agency interested in reaching this extremely dedicated fan base and associating a brand with the empowerment of women's sports by securing these naming rights, contact a Green Zebra Media business advisor at runwithus@greenzebra.net to choose a package or customize a plan to suit your current needs.

For more detailed information about Project Fastpitch LLC, Sports Park Request the latest Project Fastpitch LLC Media Press Deck at runwithus@GreenZebra.net .

For more information GZ6G Technologies Corp., visit: www.gz6g.com ; Twitter: @greenzebra Register for updates from our investor relations team here.

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. is a public company traded on the OTC Markets (OTCQB | GZIC). The company is an IT Media Technology management and holdings company that provides human resource operations, financial solutions, and acquisitions to operate its subsidiaries and divisions efficiently and effectively. The company's goal is to streamline operational costs and improve the bottom line for its subsidiaries and divisions.

About Green Zebra Media:

A subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies Corp. The Green Zebra Media operates two separate divisions, the Digital Advertising Agency and the Sports Marketing Division, to cater to the specific needs and requirements of different types of clients and provide them with specialized services tailored to their specific industries. The Digital Advertising Agency division focuses on providing digital advertising services to businesses of all sizes, while the Sports Marketing Division focuses on providing advertising services to the sports industry. This allows Green Zebra Media Corp to effectively serve its clients and help them achieve their business goals through effective, data-driven digital advertising campaigns.

About Project FastPitch https://projectfastpitch.com/

Project FastPitch LLC is a group of sports enthusiasts and business professionals who have come together to create a premier sports venue in Newton, Iowa. Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art facility that caters to the needs of athletes and fans of all ages, genders and skill levels. We believe that sports can be a powerful tool for personal and community development, and we are committed to fostering a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. We are excited to offer a wide range of programs and services, including sports leagues, tournaments, training and coaching, education, and entertainment. We believe that by providing the best possible experience for everyone involved, we can help to grow the sport of fastpitch softball and create a positive impact on the community.

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, but not limited to, are the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

GZ6G Technologies Corp.—

Coleman Smith, CEO

Cole@greenzebra.net