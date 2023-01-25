Strathmore to Team with University of Wyoming on Agate and Night Owl Uranium Projects

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation SUU SUUFF ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce we have teamed with the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center (UWNSG) to complete research at the Company's Agate and Night Owl projects in the Shirley Basin uranium district of Wyoming. On Monday, January 23rd, the University's School of Energy Resources announced they selected three proposed research projects to receive funding for nuclear-related research at UW, including for research at the Shirley Basin properties.

Dr. Bradley Carr (Director of the UWNSG, Associate Research Scientist in the UW Dept. Geology and Geophysics) applied for the Wyoming Nuclear Capacity Grant after discussions with Strathmore and our voiced interest in participating in the geophysical study by contributing our Agate and Night Owl projects for research. The research study is titled "Pilot Study of Integrated Geophysical Method Characterization of Deposition/Roll Front Uranium Deposits in the Shirley Basin, Wyoming" will introduce, develop, and evaluate geophysical characterization and monitoring strategies for use in Wyoming uranium development projects with private industry partners. The two project sites are ideal for this type of study because of their near-surface uranium occurrences, available historical drilling results and recently obtained geophysical survey data, and their uniquely different geologic settings that provide locations for future exploration by Strathmore accompanied by geophysical research provided by the UWNSG staff and university graduate and undergraduate students.

The research will integrate modern geophysical methodologies and analyses (2D and 3D imaging) and apply them to the differing depositional settings, roll-fronts vs unconformity related, at the Agate and Night Owl projects, respectively. The grant will provide funding (US$199,787) for one year for one Ph.D. graduate research student, one Master's graduate research student, and 4-6 graduate/undergraduate students and UWNSG staff for summer research field assistance. Additional funding is slated for rental of geophysical equipment, travel, per diem, and expenses for conferences and meetings to present the research findings by the graduate candidates.

Dr. Brad Carr, Director of UWNSG said, "I'm very excited to be partnering with Strathmore Plus Uranium on this effort to apply recent geophysical method improvements and developments to uranium exploration and delineation at the Agate and Night Owl properties in Shirley Basin over the next couple of years. Geophysical delineation of these deposits is rarely studied outside of the Athabasca Basin in Canada, but we now have the opportunity to investigate both uranium specific geophysical characterization and address basic geoscience questions of these Shirley Basin deposits that will benefit the State and the Wyoming uranium industry directly within our borders."

Mr. John DeJoia, PG, Strathmore's Technical Advisor said, "This is amazing news. The University of Wyoming has a highly respected Geology and Geophysics school with a long and storied history and world class instructors. I look forward to the expertise and intellectual abilities they bring to our projects. This team should make the school and the State of Wyoming proud with their efforts."

The grant was funded by the Wyoming legislature with support of the governor's office as an initiative to grow nuclear research capacity among the University's community. Strathmore looks forward to working with the University and expanding our knowledge of the projects and their occurrences of uranium mineralization. We anticipate working with additional University personnel, such as archaeologists, biologists, and engineers, on other research opportunities at the project sites as we move them forward through the many permitting steps toward receipt of Permits to Mine from the State of Wyoming.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

