Epson Delivers Next-Generation Lamp-Free Laser Displays to Meet Display Needs of Today's Connected Classrooms and Hybrid Corporate Spaces

Debuting at TCEA 2023, New PowerLite and BrightLink Models Enhance Collaboration for Education and Corporate Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With connected classrooms continuing to evolve and hybrid models here to stay in today's workspaces, display technology is becoming more adaptable and easier to use for both in-person and remote individuals. Falling in line with this, Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced the expansion of its PowerLite® and BrightLink® laser projector lines. Adding 12 new lamp-free laser displays, powered by Epson's proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology, the new models deliver big, bright images, along with convenient collaboration tools, easy setup and ultra-wide options to ensure all participants can see, interact and be seen. Making their debut at TCEA 2023, the Epson booth #1036 will showcase the new projectors and more.

"Our meeting and education spaces have evolved drastically, and it has become apparent that today's displays need to be large and wide enough to accommodate all aspects of viewing, sharing and interactivity for better in person and remote participant engagement," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "With these latest lamp-free laser displays, Epson implemented important points of innovation to deliver larger displays and make collaboration and engagement seamless. This includes tools for easier one-on-one student device sharing along with multi-device connectivity."

Classroom and Meeting Room Game-Changer

Sitting a few inches from the wall, the new PowerLite EB-810E Ultra is Epson's first ultra-short throw solution for classrooms and meeting rooms to leverage Epson's 4K Enhancement2 technology. Capable of creating massive 4K enhanced images at a minimum 80 inches from just one inch away and up to 150 inches from as close as 14 inches from a wall or screen, the new PowerLite EB-810E Ultra brings stunning clarity to presentations and educational content. Delivering crystal-clear content that's easy-to-read, the new PowerLite EB-810E Ultra fuses Epson's impressive ultra-short throw laser capabilities with high resolution to deliver better detail for a range of viewing scenarios.

Del Mar continues, "As display trends shift, putting people, content and collaboration at the heart of every room's design, Epson continues to invest in technology that aligns with the current needs of today's educators, business owners and IT professionals."

The Future of Interactive Learning

Taking interactive learning one step further, Epson is making it even easier for educators to get connected with its new browser-based BrightLink GoBoard™ 780Fi ultra-short throw interactive laser display. As a true PC-free interactive display, the BrightLink GoBoard 780Fi was built for instant online access. Educators can simply power on and go with this embedded browser display solution designed to make it easier to access cloud-stored lesson plans, online content and favored applications, directly from the display without needing to connect a PC.

In addition, offering up to 4,100 lumens of equal color and white brightness,3 Epson is also adding the new BrightLink 760Wi and BrightLink 770Fi ultra-short throw interactive laser displays to its lineup. Delivering big, bright, colorful images with almost 85 percent more display area than a 75-inch flat panel, the new interactive laser displays deliver dynamic digital experiences. Designed for ease-of-use in collaborative learning environments, educators can seamlessly access interactive whiteboard tools with flexible installation options or use BrightLink's built-in pen-based interactivity and optional touch functionality. Wireless connectivity with casting capabilities from PCs, Mac® computers, Chromebooks, and Android™ and iOS® devices,4 along with convenient split screen functionality,5 make it even easier for teachers and students to wirelessly display up to four screens simultaneously.

The new BrightLink interactive displays are also compatible with frequently used software applications, including Office 365® and Google Workspace™, and are equipped with split screen support and whiteboard sharing to make collaboration even easier. The BrightLink 770Fi supports ultra-wide 21:9 displays for even more content viewing at one time. Additionally, with the ability to display on a common whiteboard, educators regain access to their whiteboard when the projectors are not in use.

Bright, Wider and Easy-to-Read Displays

The new standard throw PowerLite L210W, L260F and L265F, short-throw PowerLite L210SW and L210SF and ultra-short throw PowerLite 760W, 770F and 775F offer 4,000 to 4,600 lumens of equal color and white brightness2 and are engineered for reliability and deliver large, vibrant images up to 310-inches that captivate audiences and encourage engagement. Featuring built-in wireless connectivity along with a variety of aspect ratios and casting capabilities, this new family of PowerLite laser displays enable users to seamlessly collaborate in-person and remotely with convenient content sharing and split screen support. The new PowerLite models are designed to encourage engagement and empower creativity for a range of education, corporate and signage applications.

In addition, with support for 21:9 ultra-wide displays and Wake-on-Sync function, the PowerLite L260F, L265F, 770F, 775F, L210SF and EB-810E Ultra are ideal solutions for today's collaborative hybrid meeting room systems, including Microsoft Teams Rooms Front Row. The ultra-wide viewing space ensures both in-room and remote participants have ample viewing space for all to see and be seen.

Product Availability and Brighter Futures® Details

All PowerLite and BrightLink models will be available in March 2023, with the exception of the PowerLite EB-810E Ultra which will be available in June 2023. The BrightLink GoBoard 780Fi will be available in May 2023. All models will be available for purchase through authorized resellers.

Special pricing will be available through Epson's Brighter Futures program. A unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information on Epson education and corporate solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education and www.epson.com/corporate-projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson® projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

5 Consult your user manual for Split Screen input combinations.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink and Brighter Futures are registered trademarks and BrightLink GoBoard is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-delivers-next-generation-lamp-free-laser-displays-to-meet-display-needs-of-todays-connected-classrooms-and-hybrid-corporate-spaces-301730043.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.