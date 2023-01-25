Submit Release
Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's fourth quarter report for October - December 2022 on October 20 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's fourth quarter report for October - December 2022 on Friday, February 3, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 3, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the fourth quarter report for October – December 2022, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/bioarctic-q4-2022/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5008079

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on January 25, 2023.

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap BIOA. For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

