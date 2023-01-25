EMPAVA debuts 12-inch Drop-in Induction Cooktop at KBIS 2023

Compact induction cooktop for tiny homes will be featured on Hard Hat Media Tour

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMPAVA makes its brand debut at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2023 in Las Vegas from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in booth W5025. The designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products will spotlight its new 12-inch Drop-in Induction Cooktop for tiny homes and compact spaces, which will be featured on the VIP Hard Hat Media Tour day one of the show.

"We're thrilled to have our 12-inch Portable Induction Cooktop recognized by KBIS and selected for the Hard Hat Media Tour," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA. "We've designed it to be perfect for use in any situation, and its size and functionality make it a must-have for tiny homes as a gas range top alternative."

KEY FEATURES OF THE 12-INCH PORTABLE INDUCTION COOKTOP:

Perfect for current and prospective "tiny home" owners that are looking for product quality despite space constraints, the EMPAVA IDC12 allows users to cook a variety of mouth-watering meals with an efficient 12-inch induction cooktop.

Includes nine power level settings from 100W up to a total of 1800W power-sharing, with accurate and easy temperature changes at the touch of a button. Boil, stew, fry, stir fry, and switch from one mode to another as needed, making cooking easy and enjoyable.

As a safety feature, childproof locks are featured on all EMPAVA induction cooktops and help prevent children from accidentally turning things on or changing settings.

The KBIS VIP Hard Hat Media Tour allows exhibitors to share their latest products with an exclusive media tour. This 10-minute presentation will take place the first morning of the tradeshow and feature the IDC12.

For more information about the 12-inch Portable Induction Cooktop, please visit EMPAVA.com.

About EMPAVA

EMPAVA, designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, offers more choices and more ways to purchase sleek, elegant and affordable kitchen and bath products online. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops and ovens, to stylish freestanding and whirlpool air bathtubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

