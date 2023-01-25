New Yacht Harbor at Doha's Old Port Chooses Penetron System for Enhanced Concrete Durability

The November 2022 opening of the completely revamped Old Doha Port in Qatar – just in time for the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 – created a wholly new tourist attraction for the emirate. PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline waterproofing material, was specified for the expansion of the Old Doha Port marina to protect all exposed concrete surfaces from the marine environment.

The November 2022 opening of the completely revamped Old Doha Port in Qatar – just in time for the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 – created a wholly new tourist attraction for the emirate. PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline waterproofing material, was specified for the expansion of the Old Doha Port marina to protect all exposed concrete surfaces from the marine environment.

The comprehensive redevelopment of Doha's port took four years to transform a previous combined marina/cargo port into the Old Doha Port, a new tourist destination and marina for yachts and cruise ships. The project comprised the renovation and new construction of over 50 cafés and restaurants, >100 shops and businesses, many with marine activities and water sports, 150 hotel apartments, and a 30-room hotel.

"Doha's port revitalization now features quays for three different categories of yachts, including mega-yachts up to 160 m (530-feet) in length, and 30 wooden boats that served as floating hotels during the FIFA World Cup," adds Deepak Sing, Managing Director of Roots Qatar, the local Penetron representative. "Strategically located next to the Corniche, the center of Doha, it became one of the main centers for fan events during the World Cup."

During the planning phase of the Old Doha Port project, it was evident that the quayside concrete marine structures and the extended sea wall of the new port terminal would require a durable waterproofing solution for the concrete piers, walls and slabs exposed to seawater – and chloride penetration, a major cause of concrete deterioration. DAR, the project's technical consultant, asked Penetron to provide a durable waterproofing solution.

After reviewing a range of waterproofing solutions, PENETRON, a crystalline topical material, was specified for the new marine structures and seawall. Applied as a slurry on prepared concrete surfaces, it creates a waterproof barrier to any further chloride ion penetration to prevent the onset of corrosion of the embedded steel.

As a surface-applied, integral crystalline waterproofing material, PENETRON can be applied by brush or spray to either the positive or the negative side of the concrete. In the presence of moisture, PENETRON penetrates deeply into the concrete matrix. The ensuing chemical reaction fills microcracks, pores and capillaries with an insoluble crystalline formation, which prevents water and water-borne chemicals from entering, even under high hydrostatic pressure. Cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete are automatically self-healed by PENETRON, resulting in permanent concrete protection.

"In terms of durability, the previous waterproofing efforts all failed in the marine conditions of the Old Doha Port marina," notes Deepak Sing. "As a result, PENETRON turned out to be a cost-effective alternative to polyurea coatings and other conventional waterproofing solutions."

