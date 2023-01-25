CRISPR Technology Global Markets Report 2023: A $9.2 Billion Market by 2027, from $3.3 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Technology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report provides detailed exposure to the CRISPR technology market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of CRISPR technology, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and challenges in the market.

The report also covers market projections for 2027, as well as the competitive environment and regulatory scenario. The report details the market share of CRISPR technology on applications and end users. The market is segmented into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academics & Government Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) based on end users.

The market is categorized as Drug Development, Agriculture, Diagnostics, Clinical therapy, and Others based on Application. The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North American region includes countries such as the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecast for 2027.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

Reasons for Doing This Study:

CRISPR offers lucrative potential for advanced pharmacological research, with impact spanning the entire preclinical drug discovery pipeline. This technology makes gene editing more tractable and precise and speeds up the process of identifying drug targets and generating realistic disease models. High costs associated with the innovation of new drugs are a risk for pharmaceutical companies and may limit the discovery of new therapeutics. New and advanced technologies like CRISPR remove these barriers, expanding the drug exploration process.

This report examines end users, applications, and markets in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements. The report highlights key industry and market trends and quantifies the main market segments, allowing the reader to better understand the industry's structure and the changes occurring within it.

Favourable government regulations and funding that supports the application of CRISPR in various scientific fields across all regions create unique market opportunities. This report analyzes the trends and the impact on future growth and developmental opportunities of CRISPR applications in science.

Report Includes

17 data tables and 37 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for CRISPR technology, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CRISPR technology market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end user, and region

Discussion of the major market dynamics, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and macroeconomic factors affecting the demand for CRISPR technology market over the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

A look at the recent technical breakthrough on the use of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, and how it has propelled the rapid growth in genetic engineering and advanced pharmacological research

Comparative study on CRISPR with TALE and ZFN nuclease as a gene editing tool and discussion on its higher adaptability over other nucleases

Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology

Insight into recent industry structure for CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, competitive environment, clinical trials, ongoing research activities, and the COVID-19 impact on the marketplace

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

GenScript

Lonza Group Ltd

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Crispr: Genetic Editing

3.2 Components of Crispr-Cas Systems

3.2.1 Sgrna

3.2.2 Cas9 Nucleases

3.3 How Crispr-Cas Works?

3.4 Advantage of the Crispr-Cas9 System

3.5 Popularity of Crispr Genome Editing

3.6 Pros of Genetic Editing

3.7 Crispr Development Phases

3.7.1 Discovery of Crispr

3.7.2 Discovery of Cas9 and Pam

3.7.3 Hypothesis: Adaptive Immunity

3.7.4 Adaptive Immunity

3.7.5 Spacer Sequences: Grnas

3.7.6 Crispr Acts on Dna Targets

3.7.7 Cas9 Cleaves Target Dna

3.7.8 Tracrrna for Cas9 Systems

3.7.9 Crispr Systems in Other Species

3.7.10 Cas9-Mediated Cleavage

3.7.11 Crispr-Cas9: Genome Editing

3.8 Market Potential

3.9 Regulatory Framework

3.9.1 U.S. Regulation and Oversight

3.9.2 Nih Guidelines

3.9.3 U.S. Fda

3.9.4 Regulatory Issues

3.9.5 Regulations of Human Germline Edits

3.9.6 Global Regulations

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Crispr Technology

3.11 Scientific Publications

3.12 Patent Analysis

3.12.1 Overview of Crispr Technology Intellectual Property (Ip) and Licensing Structure

3.13 Future of Crispr

3.14 Market Drivers

3.14.1 Crispr Versus Chronic Disease

3.14.2 High Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

3.14.3 Government and Private Funding

3.14.4 Increasing Applications of Crispr

3.15 Market Restraints

3.15.1 Alternative Technologies

3.15.2 Off-Target Activity

3.16 Market Challenges

3.16.1 Patent Issues

3.16.2 Risks Associated With Crispr

3.16.3 R&D

3.16.4 Governmental Policies and Regulations

3.16.5 Bioethical Issues

Chapter 4 Industry Structure

4.1 Commercial Therapeutics

4.2 Correcting Genetic Errors

4.3 Microbes

4.4 Healthier Food

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Crispr Technology

5.1 Overview

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Competitive Scenario

6.3 Beam Therapeutics

6.4 Crispr Therapeutics

6.5 Editas Medicine

6.6 Intellia Therapeutics

6.7 Growth Strategies

6.7.1 Licensing and Agreements

6.7.2 Collaborations With Big Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.7.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 7 Global Market for Crispr Technology by End-user

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Share and Forecast

7.3 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4 Academics and Government Research Institutes

7.5 Contract Research Organizations

Chapter 8 Global Market for Crispr Technology by Application

8.1 Market Share and Forecast

8.2 Drug Development

8.3 Agriculture

8.4 Diagnostics

8.4.1 Infectious Diseases

8.4.2 Non-Infectious Diseases

8.5 Clinical Therapy

8.6 Others

Chapter 9 Global Market for Crispr Technology by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Caribou Biosciences

Crispr Therapeutics AG

Danaher Corp.

Editas Medicine

Genscript

Hera Biolabs

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mammoth Biosciences Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Origene Technologies

Perkinelmer

Precision Biosciences

Synthego

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toolgen Inc.

