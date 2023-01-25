Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating BFLY, FOX, and DESAX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Butterfly Network, Inc., Fox Corporation, and DWS ESG Core Equity Fund.   If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Butterfly Network, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On November 20, 2020, Butterfly Network issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a merger agreement with Longview Acquisition Corp. On February 12, 2021, Longview shareholders voted to approve the merger. Following the consummation of the merger on February 16, 2021, Longview changed its name to "Butterfly Network, Inc." Prior to the merger, Longview's stock, warrants, and ownership units were traded publicly on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "LGVW.U," "LGVW," and "LGVW WT," respectively.   If you owned Longview shares prior to their conversion to Butterfly Network, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) 

Morris Kandinov is investigating Fox Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund - Class A (NASDAQ: DESAX) 

Morris Kandinov is investigating DWS ESG Core Equity Fund - Class A regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law
(619) 780-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country.   The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@moka.law
619-780-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law 


You just read:

