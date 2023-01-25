Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,517 in the last 365 days.

Holy Quran Torn in The Hague: Morocco Condemns in Strongest Terms Provocative Act (MFA)

Holy Quran Torn in The Hague: Morocco Condemns in Strongest Terms Provocative Act (MFA)

MOROCCO, January 25 - he Kingdom of Morocco condemns in the strongest terms the actions of an extremist who tore up a copy of the Holy Quran in The Hague, the Netherlands, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said on Wednesday. MAP: 25 January 2023

The Kingdom "denounces this new provocative act that offends the sacred symbols and feelings of more than a billion Muslims," the ministry said in a statement.

"While recalling the values of tolerance and coexistence and respect for sacred symbols, the Kingdom of Morocco stresses the need to apply the law and act firmly to prevent any attack on religions and the feelings of their followers," the same source added.

 MAP:  25 January 2023

You just read:

Holy Quran Torn in The Hague: Morocco Condemns in Strongest Terms Provocative Act (MFA)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.