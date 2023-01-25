Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,517 in the last 365 days.

Spain's PM Stresses "Strategic Importance" of Maintaining "Best Relations" with Morocco

Spain's PM Stresses

MOROCCO, January 25 - The President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, has highlighted the excellence of cooperation relations with Morocco, stressing the "strategic importance" of maintaining the "best relations" with the Kingdom.

"It is in our interest to maintain the best relations not only for Spain but also for the European Union," Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday during a debate in the Congress of Deputies.

Noting that "the facts and reality confirm the importance of Morocco for Spain and Europe," the Spanish executive chief noted that he "will always defend the preservation of good relations with Morocco."

He said that trade with Morocco has increased by 33% last year, reaching nearly 10 billion euros and the arrival of irregular migrants has declined significantly.

“Of all the migratory routes to Europe, the only one that has decreased is that from Morocco to Spain," said Sanchez.

In this sense, the President of the Spanish government has emphasized the "importance" of the next High Level Meeting Morocco/Spain to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Based on the new roadmap, adopted last April, during the visit of Pedro Sanchez to Morocco, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, the two countries are committed, among other things, to address issues of common interest in a "spirit of trust and consultation."

 MAP :  25 January 2023

You just read:

Spain's PM Stresses "Strategic Importance" of Maintaining "Best Relations" with Morocco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.