Spain's PM Stresses "Strategic Importance" of Maintaining "Best Relations" with Morocco

MOROCCO, January 25 - The President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, has highlighted the excellence of cooperation relations with Morocco, stressing the "strategic importance" of maintaining the "best relations" with the Kingdom.

"It is in our interest to maintain the best relations not only for Spain but also for the European Union," Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday during a debate in the Congress of Deputies.

Noting that "the facts and reality confirm the importance of Morocco for Spain and Europe," the Spanish executive chief noted that he "will always defend the preservation of good relations with Morocco."

He said that trade with Morocco has increased by 33% last year, reaching nearly 10 billion euros and the arrival of irregular migrants has declined significantly.

“Of all the migratory routes to Europe, the only one that has decreased is that from Morocco to Spain," said Sanchez.

In this sense, the President of the Spanish government has emphasized the "importance" of the next High Level Meeting Morocco/Spain to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Based on the new roadmap, adopted last April, during the visit of Pedro Sanchez to Morocco, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, the two countries are committed, among other things, to address issues of common interest in a "spirit of trust and consultation."

MAP : 25 January 2023