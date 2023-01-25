Submit Release
Social Dialogue: Gov't Made Significant Effort Despite Rising Prices, Lack of Visibility (Minister)

MOROCCO, January 25 - The Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, said Tuesday in the House of Councillors that the government has made a significant effort in the social dialogue, despite the difficulties related to rising prices and the lack of visibility on the international financial and economic policy.

Responding to a question posed by the group of the Popular Movement on "the 2nd round of social dialogue" during the oral question session, Sekkouri said that social dialogue is not an end in itself, noting that its purpose is to achieve better productivity, guarantee the rights of employees and strengthen the foundations of the social state.

In this context, the Minister recalled the agreement recently signed with the education sector and which concerns about 300,000 civil servants, reporting the increase in the  interprofessional guaranteed minimum wage (SMIG) and the guaranteed agriculural minimum wage (SMAG).

In response to another question on "respect for trade union freedoms" presented by the group of the General Union of Workers of Morocco, the Minister recalled that this subject was among the issues raised recurrently during the social dialogue, such as labor relations and some abuses that can take place, as well as the pressure that some sectors, including the agricultural sector.

He added that this issue arises when addressing a situation of insecurity or the informal sector, noting that the conclusions of the social dialogue in April 2022 have, among other things, called for a direct relationship between the ministries and trade unions, in addition to the establishment of committees for conflict resolution.

