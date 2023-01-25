Prison management systems market size to increase by USD 350.64 million: North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prison Management Systems Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% and register an incremental growth of USD 350.64 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global prison management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. North America will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the increasing US prison population.

Company Profiles

The prison management systems market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Biometrica Systems Inc: The company offers prison management systems such as Composite Intelligence Databases or CID.

The company offers prison management systems such as Composite Intelligence Databases or CID. Black Creek Integrated Systems Corp: The company offers prison management systems like SallyPort Jail Management System.

The company offers prison management systems like SallyPort Jail Management System. Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers prison management systems and related services such as Cisco Connected Justice.

The company offers prison management systems and related services such as Cisco Connected Justice. Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc: The company offers prison management systems such as EagleAdvantage RMS.

The company offers prison management systems such as EagleAdvantage RMS. Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd: The company offers prison management systems such as Huawei eSight ICT Unified Management Systems.

The company offers prison management systems such as Huawei eSight ICT Unified Management Systems. International Business Machines Corp.

M2SYS Technology

Montgomery Technology Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

NEC Corp.

PTS Solutions Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Serco Group Plc

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as innovative upgrades to the software. However, the high implementation and maintenance cost is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By deployment , the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based . The on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this prison management systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the prison management systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the prison management systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the prison management systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of prison management systems market vendors

Prison Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 350.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axis Communications AB, Beacon Software Solutions Inc., Biometrica Systems Inc., Black Creek Integrated Systems Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc., eFORCE Software, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., M2SYS Technology, Montgomery Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., PTS Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Serco Group Plc, Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Synergy International Systems, Thales Group, and Tyler Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2023

Market outlook: Forecast for 2022 - 2027

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

MEA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eagle Advantage Solutions Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

M2SYS Technology

Montgomery Technology Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Serco Group Plc

Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

Syscon Justice Systems

Tyler Technologies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

