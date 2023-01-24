Honoring All Of The Lives Lost In The California Shootings
Press Release, ILLINOIS, January 24 - Tuesday, January 24, 2023
The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker
that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags
at half-staff in honor of: all of the lives lost in the California shootings.
Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags
at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until:
Sunset: Thursday, January 26, 2023
More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html