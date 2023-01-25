Dental Equipment Market Size Worth USD 16.07 Billion by 2027 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Dental Equipment Market size is projected to reach USD 16.07 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dental Equipment Market size was valued at USD 8.89 Billion in 2019. It is estimated to reach USD 16.07 Billion in 2027 at 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has shared this information in its latest research report titled, “Dental Equipment Market Forecast, 2023-2027.” This is attributable to the growing preference for digital dental x-ray and the rising geriatric population that is projected to drive the demand for advanced dental equipment.

Industry Development:

The American Dental Association (ADA) asked the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to increase reimbursement and reduce administrative burden to encourage more dentists to participate in the Medicaid program.

Carestream Dental announced a partnership with ArchformByte. Through the deal, dentists using the CS 3500 or CS 3600 intraoral scanners from Carestream Dental will be able to send the accurate images captured to ArchformByte online for efficient production of C-Thru aligners in no time.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 9.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 16.07 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 8.89 Billion Historical Data 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 179





Key Takeaways

There is an increasing awareness of oral health in the population. This is anticipated to increase dental care needs, thus spurring market growth during the forecast period.

New Launches in Healthcare are anticipated to offer lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The penetration of various key players in the advanced dental equipment market contributes to the growth of the market over the projection period.

The growing number of hospitals and dental clinics is accelerating the growth of this sector.

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Geriatric Population to Augment Growth

The rising geriatric population is leading to several dental ailments that is anticipated to propel the demand for advanced dental equipment. Additionally, the increasing dental disorders is driving the manufacturers to develop innovative dental equipment across the globe. For instance, the growing preference for digital dental x-ray equipment that aids in significant cost reduction and better image processing is expected to boost the global dental equipment market growth during the forecast period.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Dental Radiology Equipment Held 46.4% in 2019

The dental radiology equipment segment, based on product, held a market share of about 46.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase exponential growth backed by the growing preference for advanced dental radiology equipment that enables efficient image processing systems.

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Dental Surgical Navigation Systems

CAD/CAM Equipment

Dental Chairs

Others By End-User Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Spending on Dental Care to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global dental equipment market in the forthcoming years. The increasing spending on dental care is propelling the demand for innovative dental equipment that is attributable to the region’s growth between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 3.49 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of dental implants that will boost the adoption of dental equipment in the region.

List of Players Profiled in the Dental Equipment Market Report:

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

VATECH (South Korea)

A-dec Inc. (Newberg, Oregon, United States

BIOLASE, Inc. (Irvine, United States)

Carestream Health, Inc. (New York, United States)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan, Liechtenstein)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

Other Prominent Players





Major Table of Contents:

Global Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. (By Product) Canada (By Product)

Europe Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. (By Product) Germany (By Product) France (By Product) Spain (By Product) Italy (By Product) Scandinavia (By Product) Rest of Europe (By Product)

Asia Pacific Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan (By Product) China (By Product) India (By Product) Australia (By Product) Southeast Asia (By Product) Rest of Asia Pacific (By Product)

Latin America Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Brazil (By Product) Mexico (By Product) Rest of Latin America (By Product)



TOC Continued…..





