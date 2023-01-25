Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,480 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan.23, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station were working their assigned duties and apprehended an individual near the Santa Rita neighborhood in south Laredo. The subject was transported to the Laredo South Station where record checks identified him as Mario Jesus Navidad-Ponce, a 32-year-old male Mexican national.  Record checks revealed he is an active gang member of the Latin Kings with prior felony convictions including Burglary.

He was processed accordingly by Border Patrol.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends gang member

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.