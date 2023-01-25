Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan.23, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station were working their assigned duties and apprehended an individual near the Santa Rita neighborhood in south Laredo. The subject was transported to the Laredo South Station where record checks identified him as Mario Jesus Navidad-Ponce, a 32-year-old male Mexican national. Record checks revealed he is an active gang member of the Latin Kings with prior felony convictions including Burglary.

He was processed accordingly by Border Patrol.

