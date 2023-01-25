Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $520K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in two separate unrelated enforcement actions that totaled over $520,000 in street value.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in the passenger environment and their effective utilization of training, inspection experience and technology successfully prevented these significant loads from ever reaching U.S. streets,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 35 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The first enforcement action occurred on January 20th. CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2021 Honda CR-V arriving from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 35 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within spare tire and back seat of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $322,730.

The second enforcement action occurred on January 21st. CBP officers assigned to Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 21-year old female U.S. citizen driving a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 arriving from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 14.8 pounds of alleged cocaine within the intake manifold of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $197,810.

The narcotics together have an estimated street value of $520,540

The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) arrested the drivers and have initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.