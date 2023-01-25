Boyden’s Nick Chambers Appointed to AESC Board, and Sowbagya Gokulram Appointed to North American Leadership Diversity Council

Nick Chambers takes over from Boyden’s Alicia K. Hasell to serve on AESC’s Board of Directors; Sowbagya Gokulram replaces Chambers on the AESC North America Leadership Diversity Council

/EIN News/ -- Toronto | New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is pleased to announce leadership appointments to the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC). Nick Chambers, Partner at Boyden Canada, has a global role as a member of the Board of Directors; he also joins the Council of the Americas; and Sowbagya Gokulram, Partner at Boyden New York, takes a regional role on the AESC North America Diversity Leadership Council. Both appointments are effective 1 January 2023.

Nick Chambers commented, “Alicia Hasell has left some big shoes to fill and I plan to live up to the high standards of service and leadership she provided during her tenure. The board provides oversight, insight and foresight to the organization to help advance our profession in terms of growth, ethics and rigor around best practice in leadership. We have a responsibility to evolve, if not transform, the way decisions about leadership talent are made. That remains a priority, as well as additional ways to ensure our industry grows and makes a positive impact on the full spectrum of industries and sectors that we serve”.

During his tenure on the AESC’s North America Diversity Leadership Council, Chambers was an IDEA award winner for his outstanding contribution to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access, supporting the goals of the AESC Diversity Pledge. He is a member of the Boyden Canada Board and National DEI Committee; Executive-in-Residence, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto; and an Instructor with McKinsey’s Black Executive Leadership Program.

Commenting on her appointment, Sowbagya Gokulram said, “I am delighted to serve on North America’s Diversity Leadership Council, collaborating with peers to make further tangible differences to organizations and individuals. The regional councils provide a strong infrastructure to ensure executive search firms can leverage their opportunity to help organizations create diverse, equitable and inclusive business cultures worldwide. In the wake of Black Lives Matter, we see a huge commitment from organizations that want to do their best, incorporate DE&I best practice and learn from us as talent experts. We need to keep up momentum and be a catalyst for change, combatting racism, prejudice and discrimination across all communities”.

Sowbagya Gokulram grew up in India and studied in Chennai and New York. She was Managing Partner at a diversified Indian conglomerate in Chennai, India, before developing a career in executive search in New York, specializing in financial services. Sowbagya has a 10-year track record in executive search for top-tier investment banks, traditional asset managers, family offices and hedge funds. She is fluent in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Boyden is a Founding Member of the AESC, which was set up in North America in 1959, and is today the guardian of excellence in executive search and leadership consulting worldwide. The Board represents a cross-section of AESC members from all regions. As a representative of global search firms, Boyden has a permanent seat on the Board, ensuring the industry continues to add value to organizations and trusted advice to clients. Other Councilors include Nick Robeson, Managing Partner, Boyden UK & Ireland, who sits on the AESC Europe and Africa Diversity Leadership Council.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions.

Boyden was one of the first executive search and leadership consulting firms to campaign for diversity, equity and inclusion, with #disruptthenorm launched in 2018, involving media campaigns, original research, thought leadership and formal approaches to client engagement. For organizations focusing on DEI best practice in executive search, Boyden runs an Unconscious Bias Module, which provides training to clients and selection committees.

Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Chris Swee, CMO Boyden cswee@boyden.com Joanna Goncalves, Global Senior Director of Marketing Boyden jgoncalves@boyden.com