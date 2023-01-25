On High Royal Instructions, Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Mobilized in favor of Populations Affected by Cold Wave

MOROCCO, January 25 - His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, has given his high instructions for the immediate launch of the "Great Cold" solidarity action in favor of rural populations exposed to the significant drop in temperatures in the provinces of the Great and Middle Atlas, said a statement from the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

A large human and logistical device will be deployed in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and local authorities so that humanitarian aid is delivered to many families from douars and remote areas, adds the same source.

For this first phase of intervention, the operation will target households in the four provinces of Midelt, Khenifra, Azilal and Al Haouz, said the statement, adding that each household will receive a support kit consisting of food products (flour, rice, sugar, tea, salt, oil and milk powder) and blankets.

The program of this humanitarian aid will be implemented from this Wednesday, January 25, according to the release.

MAP : 24 January 2023