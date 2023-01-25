Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,499 in the last 365 days.

On High Royal Instructions, Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Mobilized in favor of Populations Affected by Cold Wave

On High Royal Instructions, Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Mobilized in favor of Populations A

MOROCCO, January 25 - His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, has given his high instructions for the immediate launch of the "Great Cold" solidarity action in favor of rural populations exposed to the significant drop in temperatures in the provinces of the Great and Middle Atlas, said a statement from the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

A large human and logistical device will be deployed in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and local authorities so that humanitarian aid is delivered to many families from douars and remote areas, adds the same source.

For this first phase of intervention, the operation will target households in the four provinces of Midelt, Khenifra, Azilal and Al Haouz, said the statement, adding that each household will receive a support kit consisting of food products (flour, rice, sugar, tea, salt, oil and milk powder) and blankets.

The program of this humanitarian aid will be implemented from this Wednesday, January 25, according to the release.

MAP :  24 January 2023

You just read:

On High Royal Instructions, Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Mobilized in favor of Populations Affected by Cold Wave

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.