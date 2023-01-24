New supportive housing open in Prince Rupert

CANADA, January 24 - People experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Prince Rupert have access to 46 new homes with supports now that Crane’s Crossing is open and providing supportive housing.

“We recognize the urgent need to get people off the streets in Prince Rupert, and we know that while shelters offer a warm and dry place, they are not enough,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Crane’s Crossing is one of the many steps our government is taking to prevent and reduce chronic homelessness in the province.”

The Province, through BC Housing, partnered with the NCTS to operate the building at the site of the former Raffles Inn at 1080 3rd Ave. The newly renovated building features permanent supportive housing with 46 units, each with private washrooms, showers and mini kitchens. The building includes a commercial kitchen, dining and lounge areas, storage and amenity space and laundry. The building also features a shelter with 35 spaces, which opened in January 2022.

“The homes at Crane’s Crossing are already making a significant difference in lives of people in Prince Rupert,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA North Coast. “With private facilities in each room and 24/7 supportive services, this is the kind of project that can break the cycle of sheltering outside. Thank you to the North Coast Transition Society (NCTS) for their part in this as the whole community benefits when people receive the supports they need to rebuild their lives.”

NCTS will provide residents with 24/7 on-site staff and support services, including security, meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services, and opportunities for volunteer work.

The Province, through BC Housing, provided $14 million to the project through the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund, and will provide an annual operating subsidy of $1.2 million.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 337 homes in Prince Rupert.

Quotes:

Herb Pond, mayor, Prince Rupert –

“We are so grateful to BC Housing and the North Coast Transition Society for providing this important asset and service to Prince Rupert. The wraparound supports that are available at Crane’s Crossing ensure that people in our community not only just have a place to live, but a home where they can get the help that they need.”

Christine White, executive director, North Coast Transition Society –

“We are grateful to all aspects of government, in particular MLA Jennifer Rice, the Ministry of Housing and the City of Prince Rupert, for recognizing and addressing housing needs for those most vulnerable. And to BC Housing and the team of very hard-working professionals that have helped make this project possible and help non-profit organizations, such as us, be able to provide these essential services. Last but not least, we want to acknowledge the incredible team that works for NCTS. Without their commitment to our community, hard work and empathy for others, we could not do all this.”

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/