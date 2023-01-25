English Proficiency Test Market Worth USD 3235.55 Mn by 2029 Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Consumer Behaviour Analysis, and Regional Movement Analysis

English Proficiency Test Market was valued at USD 1703.40 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 3235.55 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period (2022-2029)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence and industry analysis report on “ English Proficiency Test Market “. The global English Proficiency Test Market was valued at USD 1703.40 million in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 3235.55 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period.



English Proficiency Test Market Scope and Research Methodology

MMR’s research methodology consists of primary research and secondary research. The key objectives of primary research is to validate our data in terms of accuracy and acceptability, to gain an insight into the current market and future expectations. The Information procurement involves the procurement of market data or related information via different sources & methodologies. MMR has access to paid databases such as Hoover’s & Factiva to gain access to company financials, industry information, white papers, industry journals, SME journals etc.

English Proficiency Test Market Overview

English is the most preferred language in terms of business perspectives across the globe, and comprises of close to 30 nations having English as their primary language for communication. Further, more than 20% of the global population. As a result, English language has been given significant importance by various industry sectors as a common language for communication.

English Proficiency Test Market Dynamics

An increasing trend among the Asian students to enrol themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education including post-graduation is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The burgeoning demand for the English proficiency tests has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalysed the different methods of English learning techniques.

Several companies operating in different countries in Asia Pacific undertaking initiatives to enhance the proficiency of English language among the employees. This factor is increasing the demand for digital English language learning through corporate sectors in Asia Pacific region.

English Proficiency Test Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region dominated the global English Proficiency Test Market in 2021, with the largest market share. The region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Governments in Asia Pacific countries are leveraging every possible method and model and investing significantly to improve English proficiency of people, with a major goal to increase the number of English-speaking individuals.

English Proficiency Test Market Segmentation

Based on Testing System, the market is segmented into IELTS, TOEFL, Others.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Graduates/ Undergraduates, Employers, Others.

Based on Mode of Test, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

English Proficiency Test Market Key Competitors include:

Berlitz Corporation

EF Education First

Pearson ELT

Talk English International, Inc.

ETS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

British Council

McGraw Hill Education

Transparent Language

Wall Street English

Cambridge Assessment English

Voxy

Global Education Group Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua International

Vipkid

New Channel International Education Group

Key questions answered in the English Proficiency Test Market are:

What factors are expected to drive the demand for English Proficiency Test?

What strategies are implimented by major companies to achieve a competitive advantage over local service providers?

Which emerging economies are witnessing a rapid rise in demand for English Proficiency Test?

Why and how major companies in English Proficiency Test Market are adopting strong market positioning startegies?

Which regulations are driving or restraining the English Proficiency Test Market growth across various countries?

What are the current digital and technology trends in the English Proficiency Test Market?

Key Offerings:

English Proficiency Test Market Variables, Trends & Scope, Value Chain Analysis, Regulatory Framework

Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Market Restraints, Investment Opportunities, Market Challenges and Manufacturing Trends, Technological Trends

Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Threat Of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Competitive Rivalry

Political Analysis, Environmental Analysis, Social Analysis, Technological Analysis, Economical Analysis, Legal Analysis

