Gene Therapy Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Novartis AG, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (Roche), Gilead Sciences Inc., Biogen Inc., Avita Medical, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc. and Celgene Corporation

/EIN News/ -- 20 Maxwell House, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global gene therapy market is expected to clock US$ 4.64 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Gene therapy focuses on cell reprogramming to provide a novel remedy/treatment method for a disease by replacing the damaged gene. This sort of treatment shows promising outcomes for a variety of diseases or disorders, including heart disease, hemophilia/acquired hemophilia, cancer, and many more. Gene therapy has several uses, the most important of which is the development of vaccines for various infectious or chronic illnesses. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Gene Therapy Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The market's expansion can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, central nervous system disease, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, and so on. Additionally, the growing R&D activity has resulted in the continuously increasing introduction of innovative products/therapies and the enhancement of the product pipeline. Furthermore, rising financings such as IPOs (initial public offerings), venture capital financing, follow-on financing, and expanding partnerships and acquisitions significantly influence market growth. For instance, in 2022, Bayer AG and Mammoth Biosciences Inc. announced a strategic collaboration for the development of novel in-vivo gene editing technology. Bayer's gene therapy platform is strengthened further and Mammoth's vision of unlocking the full potential of novel CRISPR systems is also being supported. Additionally, Mammoth is expected to receive an upfront payment of USD 40 million, with potential future payments of more than a billion USD upon successful achievement.

Non-viral vector has the largest revenue share in the market as this is a safer treatment approach with a cheap cost, making it accessible to those with limited financial resources. This segment also possesses a high gene capacity, a low immunogenic response, a high transfection efficiency, and the ability to be chemically adaptable. Furthermore, rising cancer and other targeted illness cases and increased funding in gene therapy also contribute to the growth of this segment, thereby propelling the gene therapy market. While viral vectors are the most effective in gene therapy, they offer limited applications as a result of the limitation of chemical flexibility, thus depicting a steady growth during the projected timeline.

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. Growth in R&D activities to develop and deploy sophisticated and new medicines and/or products, hence increasing the product pipeline, aids in the development of the markets in this region. Additionally, increased government investment and a rise in funding by competitive market players benefit this regional market. Furthermore, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare expenditures, and the presence of prominent market competitors all contribute to North America's market development. The rapid adoption of modern technologies and an increase in chronic illness occurrences are major reasons for the market growth in Europe, making it the second-largest stakeholder in the global gene therapy market.

The Asia Pacific market is rapidly rising due to a large aging population base, a quickly changing healthcare sector, and the increasing adoption of novel technologies. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and so on further contributes to the growth of the gene therapy market in this region.

