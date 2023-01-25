Hydrocarbon Ink Resin Market Share Worth US$3.5 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surge in demand for flexible packaging is boosting the demand for Hydrocarbon Ink Resin Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hydrocarbon Ink Resin Market size is estimated to reach US$3.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Hydrocarbon resin has a wide variety of industrial applications. The resin can be used in paint, printing ink, adhesives, rubber, and other applications. Hydrocarbon ink resin has a high softening point. Besides it also offers water resistance, chemical stability and a great solubility. Hydrocarbon ink resin serves a great application in flexible packaging, corrugated cardboard and folding cartons, printing, and publications. Various resin polymers are used in hydrocarbon ink resin industry such as ethylene vinyl acetate, nitrocellulose and polyurethanes. Polyurethanes are used in printing ink while ethylene vinyl acetate is used in printing inks and coatings. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hydrocarbon Ink Resin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the hydrocarbon ink resin market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand in printing and publication industry.

2. Surge in demand from printing and publication application is driving the growth of the hydrocarbon ink resin market.

3. hydrocarbon ink resin plays an important role in several industries, especially in the flexible packaging which is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The flexographic segment held the largest hydrocarbon ink resin market share in 2021, with a share of over 42%. Hydrocarbon ink is majorly used in flexographic printing process. Flexographic process has risen to the top of the list of popular printing technologies, with its capabilities growing and expanding in tandem with changing consumer demand.

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the hydrocarbon ink resin market in 2021 and held nearly 37% of market share. Hydrocarbon ink resin has a high compatibility with various polymers. It is used for printing as its high softening point can improve color diffusion, speed of drying, gloss, and the ability to print exceedingly brilliantly.

3. According to Kene Partners, printing industry in 2022 is estimated to be $821 billion globally. Thus, surge in demand of hydrocarbon ink resin in printing and publications is boosting the global market.

4. Hydrocarbon ink resin serves a great purpose in flexible packaging due to high softening point and chemical stability. Stand-up pouches, reclosable pouches, and other non-rigid food packaging designs are examples of flexible food packaging.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hydrocarbon Ink Resin Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. The Dow Chemical Company

3. Covestro AG

4. Evonik Industries Ag

5. Kraton Corporation

