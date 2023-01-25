Bluewater Founder, Andy Latimer, Makes United Inventors Association Inspire Top 100 List

United Inventors Association (UIA) announced the winners of their 2022 Inspire Top 100 list, and among this year's recipients is Bluewater founder and Chairman of the Board, Andy Latimer. Our beloved, high-energy Founder and Chairman of the Board is an accomplished producer, writer, director, and visionary.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Inventors Association (UIA) announced the winners of their 2022 Inspire Top 100 list, and among this year's recipients is Bluewater Founder and Chairman of the Board, Andy Latimer.

Latimer is an accomplished producer, writer, director, and visionary. His highly regarded DTC agency, Bluewater Media, that began as a dining room startup, has brought thousands of amazing products and brands into homes around the globe, including Philips, SodaStream, Kitchen Aid, Blackstone, Tommy John, ThunderShirt, and Cubii just to name a few.

When the Cubii® founders approached Bluewater with a great product, the focus was to build a brand and disrupt the competitive fitness category. Bluewater's branded direct response campaign with converged services helped Cubii to capture significant market share in the competitive exercise and at-home fitness categories, growing month-to-month revenue over 2200% and leading to their acquisition in October 2020 for $100 M USD.

Other clients, who dipped their toes in the water as startups, have also hit big exits with $780M and a $3.2B deals in recent years, riding the wave of ultimate success—giving Latimer, and Bluewater, a high mark among inventors and startups alike.

"I'm thrilled to be included in this list! This agency was built on bringing undiscovered products to the people, and when you get a chance to take someone's idea and help make it a money-making reality, it just doesn't get better than that," commented Latimer.

UIA's Inspire Top 100 is a list of exemplary individuals who inspire, contribute, and/or advocate for the inventor community. "Innovation and inspiration combine to form the hallmarks of a great invention," said Carmine Denisco, UIA President. "Inspire 2022 allows us to educate inventors nationally and internationally while providing opportunities to pitch experts to secure product distribution. Now, with the addition of the UIA Inspire 2022 Top 100 Awards, we are acknowledging those products, technologies and individuals who have become the backbone of the world of inventing."

Bluewater is a converged Direct to Consumer Advertising Agency that creates attention-getting commercials, infomercials and digital content that drives direct response and immediate sales for clients ranging from startups to internationally recognized brands. The agency's expertise in Creative & Production, Media & Strategy, Data & Analytics, and Digital & E-commerce connects people and brands on every platform and every device. Headquartered in sunny Clearwater, Florida, with remote offices across the United States and Europe, Bluewater has been named an Inc. 5000 company four times, and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency two years in a row.

